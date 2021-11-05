The Daily Collegian staffers’ fall 2021 playlist⼁Kate Irwin’s top songs

Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is mental health reporter Kate Irwin, who joined in spring 2021. Prior to becoming a mental health reporter, Irwin (junior-public relations) previously was a lifestyle reporter.

Irwin described her music taste as “all over the board,” ranging from indie pop to ‘80s and ‘90s music.

“Sometimes I’m listening to coffeehouse music, and other times I’m listening to alt rock. It’s usually somewhere in between there,” she said.

“Die Young” by Sylvan Esso

“[‘Die Young’] kind of has some jazz elements that I really like to it,” Irwin said. “I also think the lyrical concept of this song is really romantic. It’s kind of dark but in a romantic way, which is kind of a feeling.”

“To Philly” by Del Water Gap

“Off To The Races” by Lana Del Rey

“I was very late to the Lana Del Rey party,” Irwin said. “I only really got into her this year, but now I’m obsessed with her.”

Lana Del Rey’s album “Born to Die” is one of Irwin’s favorite albums. Irwin said she was “blown away” the first time she heard it.

“Nobody Else Will Be There” by The National

Irwin said The National is one of her favorite bands.

“It’s a very quiet, melancholy song, which is how I would describe a lot of music that I like. People always say I listen to really depressing music,” she said. “I just think sad songs are usually really good. So the song is a very November song to me.”

“Cause = Time” by Broken Social Scene

Irwin said she has recently found this song and described it as alt rock from the early 2000s.

“There’s this guitar part at the end that just blows me away, so I can’t stop listening to that one,” she said.

“Ribs” by Lorde

“Ribs” is another song that Irwin was “late to the party” for, she said.

“It’s a song about mourning growing up, like being sad that you’re getting older,” Irwin said. “I think it’s such a pivotal time for me to listen to that… So I really related to the song lyrically.”

Irwin said she enjoys the song because although the lyrics are introspective, the beat makes her want to dance.

“I think it’s such a great combination that when you’re dancing to music, it’s not just shallow. I love doing that with music I really connect with.”

“Snap Out Of It” by Arctic Monkeys

“[‘Snap Out Of It’] is not the most popular Arctic Monkeys song, especially from that album, which is so solid the whole way through,” Irwin said. “I’ve been really into [it] lately because it’s a quintessential dance-around-in-your-bedroom song.”

“Pierre” by Ryn Weaver

“Pierre” is a song that Irwin and her roommate put on when they’re reminiscing about good memories, she said.

“I discovered this song last week, and it’s really good,” Irwin said. “Her voice is really strong, and the chorus is like this soaring chorus, which is super fun… It's kind of established to be a good memory song for this time of my life.”

“Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows

Irwin said she likes songs that make her feel like she is time traveling.

“There [are] certain songs that make me think that I was alive for a certain time, but I was not,” Irwin said. “Every time I listen to [them], I feel like I'm on a college campus, like in the spring in the ‘90s, and I'm drinking beer on a college front porch. It's very specific.”

“Retrograde” by James Blake

Irwin first heard “Retrograde” as a cover, then listened to the original song and found that she enjoyed it.

“It’s very much associated with November in anticipation of Thanksgiving. So that's been back on my playlist lately, given the time of year,” she said.

“Gracious” by Ben Howard

“Ben Howard really changed my life,” Irwin said.

She first heard “Gracious” as a junior in high school and still associates it with those memories, she said.

“[‘Gracious’] just completely shifted my music. It just opened me up so much to different types of music, and I really connected with his lyrics and that album.”

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

“FortyFive” by Bootstraps

“Kathleen” by Catfish and the Bottlemen

Catfish and the Bottlemen is one of the artists whom Irwin has seen live.

“I saw them at Stage AE in Pittsburgh in June of 2019,” she said. “They feel like they’re from a different era. I love that about them. ‘Kathleen’ is the first song that I heard. My friend put it on in the car when we were driving.”

“Simple Song” by The Shins

Irwin’s playlist can be found here.