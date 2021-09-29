Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle features reporter James Engel.

Engel (sophomore-digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies) started at the Collegian in fall 2020 as a news candidate. During spring 2021, he was a student government reporter, and for summer 2021, he served as a news reporter.

Engel described his taste in music as “varied.”

“I think I’m fairly open-minded when it comes to music,” Engel said. “It’s easy to get elitist and obscure with your music taste, and I just try not to do that.”

“Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” by Bob Dylan

Engel said he specifically chose the live version from Bob Dylan’s 1975 live album “The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975, The Rolling Thunder Revue” over its original release.

He said he did this because his dad likes this version the best, and they listened to the whole album while Engel was going to State College to move in.

“It’s all live and played really excitingly,” Engel said. “It’s probably my favorite song on the album.”

“Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers)” by Daft Punk

“Atlantic City” by The Band

“Atlantic City” is a cover by The Band of a song originally by Bruce Springsteen. Engel said he prefers this version over the Springsteen version.

Engel also said this song was another one of his parents’ favorite songs.

“I sort of grew up with it, I guess,” Engel said. “I could probably sing the whole thing.”

Engel said the vocals by The Band are “excellent.”

“Sowing Season (Yeah)” by Brand New

“Electric Feel” by MGMT

“At The Door” by The Strokes

“Across The Universe” by The Beatles

Engel said he thinks “Across The Universe” is the best song by The Beatles.

“I read that John Lennon didn’t like it, and the band was fighting,” Engel said. “Even me knowing that, it doesn’t change how much I like this song.”

Engels said he feels like the song “just hits” with him.

“Jail” by Kanye West

Engel said he believes “Jail” is the best song from Kanye West’s 2021 album “Donda.” He added that he feels the song “was made for him.”

Engel said he also enjoys the Jay-Z feature on the song.

“Jay-Z has some corny verses in his career,” Engel said. “But I really like his verse on this song.”

Engel said he has been listening to the song ever since the album was released and was also listening to the leaks of the song prior to its release.

“When the Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

“Nausea” by Jeff Rosenstock

“Reckoner” by Radiohead

“Bound 2” by Kanye West

Engel said “everyone on the planet” loves the song “Bound 2” by Kanye West.

“That song could unite the whole world,” Engel said. “I think everyone likes ‘Bound 2.’”

Engel said he believes this song is West’s best song.

“I don’t know if I need to elaborate on how great of a song it is,” Engel said.

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” by U2

“Jet” by Citizen

“10 d E A T h b R E a s T” by Bon Iver

Engel’s playlist can be found here.