This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is THON reporter Danny Gotwals, who first joined The Daily Collegian in spring 2021.

Gotwals described his music taste as being broad. Although his favorite artist is U2, the band did not make it on the playlist.

“I try to make my musical library diverse,” Gotwals (senior-digital print and journalism) said. “There’s not a lot of it featured in the playlist, but I really like a lot of blues. That’s one genre that really speaks to me… If it’s old, it’s generally better.”

1. “Destiny” by Nicky Romero and Deniz Koyu

2. “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees

Gotwals said he finds himself listening to lots of music from different decades but particularly the ‘60s and ‘70s.

“Not a lot people know this, but before the Bee Gees were known for disco, they were one of the better British acid rock bands from the ‘60s,” he said. “That’s one of those songs. It’s really heartfelt and passionate, but it’s also kind of trippy… I do like a lot of disco, though.”

3. “Hard Times” by John Legend and The Roots

“Hard Times” is a part of a collaborative album between John Legend and The Roots, which “not enough people know about,” Gotwals said. “The whole album is just a celebration of old school rhythm and blues.”

4. “Strange Things” by Randy Newman

“[Randy Newman] is just really solid,” Gotwals said. “I don’t know what else to say about him. ‘Strange Things’ is one that always delivers.”

5. “Where the Light Shines Through” by Switchfoot

Although Gotwals defines himself as a Christian, he said Switchfoot is one of the only Christian artists he listens to. He has also seen the band live at several festivals and described its performances as “pretty awesome.”

6. “She’s Alright” by Bo Diddley

7. “Let It Rock” by Bon Jovi

“‘Let it Rock’ sort of demonstrates how far rock ‘n’ roll has come,” he said. “It’s the ‘80s, it’s hair metal, it’s dudes wearing makeup and long, drawn out guitar solos.”

8. “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

9. “P.S. I Love You” by The Beatles

Gotwals said he enjoys listening to artists’ albums in chronological order.

“The great thing about The Beatles is that their first albums are amazing,” he said. “They obviously got a lot better, but ‘P.S. I Love You’ is a really heartfelt love song. It’s just really authentic. It’s in the spirit of the whole album.”

10. “The Ballad of You & Me & Pooneil” by Jefferson Airplane

11. “Supper’s Ready” by Genesis

“Supper’s Ready” is a 23-minute song that was released in 1972, according to Gotwals.

“It's about a couple who travels to different worlds,” Gotwals said. “When they return home, the apocalypse starts. The song itself gets better and better as it keeps going.”

12. “Bold as Love” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

13. “Do You Recall” by Journey

“Journey was one of the first bands that opened my eyes to the world of secular music in general,” Gotwals said. “They’re a pretty sweet band.”

14. “Heavy Soul” by The Black Keys

Gotwals described The Black Keys as his “latest obsession.”

“It seems like everything they do is good,” he said. “They haven’t done much that’s not quality. It’s really hard to choose a favorite song by them. To me, a lot of their music sounds the same.”

15. “The Nights” by Avicii

“The Nights” is one of the only songs Gotwals said he has a story behind.

“When I was 16, I was in a really dark place in my life,” he said. “I was procrastinating in high school and everything. I would find myself listening to that song a lot at two in the morning just because I couldn't really control myself. It gave me a lot of joy in a dark time.”

Gotwals’ playlist can be found here.