Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlist is a series that started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle editor Courtney Benedetto.

Benedetto (sophomore-digital and print journalism) started at The Daily Collegian in fall 2020 as a lifestyle candidate. In spring 2021, she was a student life reporter, and in summer 2021, she was a news editor.

Benedetto describes her taste in music as “interesting.” She said she enjoys punk rock, as she went through a “phase” when she was younger where she listened to bands like “Panic! At the Disco” and “Fall Out Boy.”

However, Benedetto said punk isn’t the only music she listens to.

“It’s all over the place because I still love the Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez and some of my childhood favorites,” Benedetto said. “[My taste] is very unique to me and probably very cringey to other people.”

1.“Face Down” by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Benedetto said she and her cousins attended the same elementary school and would travel there together. She said they would listen to this song on their way to school.

“They were older and in their edgy phases as preteens,” Benedetto said. “They loved The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and I was maybe like five or six listening to this screamo, punk-pop,”

Benedetto said she felt listening to the music at her age made her look “cool.”

“I was really young, and I thought I would be the coolest younger cousin if I knew how to sing this edgy song,” Benedetto said.

2.“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

3.“It’s Not Over” by Daughtry

4.“Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)” by Pitbull feat. T-Pain

Benedetto said this is the part of her playlist where it gets “weird.”

“I put on all of these punk bands and alternative rock, and then we get to Pitbull,” Benedetto said.

Benedetto said Pitbull is one of her favorite artists, and this song is one of her favorites from him.

“[The song] has the best melody, and it has a great beat,” Benedetto said. “I’m like a ‘Mr. Worldwide’ fan, so one of his songs had to make it on here.”

Benedetto said she put a Pitbull song on her playlist because she wanted a song that was fun to dance to as well.

5.“Off The Chain” by Selena Gomez & The Scene

6.“Hell, Yeah” by Nothing But Thieves

Benedetto said Nothing But Thieves is one of her favorite bands and described this song as “pretty and slow.”

Benedetto said she started to get into the band when she was in high school. She said both she and her dad liked the band.

“We actually had a little bonding thing over [the band],” Benedetto said. “We’ve actually seen them a few times in concert since then.”

Benedetto said she and her dad are planning on seeing them again.

7.“I Lost a Friend” by FINNEAS

8.“I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco

Benedetto said this song is what started her “punk rock phase” in middle school.

“Who doesn’t know this song?” Benedetto said. “It’s so unifying because if you’re in a crowd and this song starts playing, you know the kids who went through the same phase will start screaming the lyrics.”

Benedetto said she listened to bands like “Panic! At The Disco” and “Fall Out Boy” exclusively for around four years.

“I’m not proud of it,” Benedetto said. “But it’s a part of my past. It had to be on my playlist because it’s a part of me.”

9.“Secret’s Safe With Me” by Weathers

10.“Inseparable” by the Jonas Brothers

Benedetto said she felt she “had” to put a song from the Jonas Brothers on this playlist. She describes this song as “heavier” than their other discography.

“Back then, they were more edgy,” Benedetto said. “It was one of my favorite songs of theirs because now they’re mostly a pop group.”

Benedetto also mentioned Joe Jonas is her favorite Jonas brother.

11.“Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy

12.“Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

13.“Don’t Wanna Go Home” by Jason Derulo

14.“Lips Of An Angel” by Hinder

15.“If I Were You” by Nothing But Thieves

Benedetto’s playlist can be found here.

