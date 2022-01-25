Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is senior photographer Caleb Craig, who joined The Daily Collegian in fall 2021.

Craig said he describes his music taste as “all over the place.”

“As a musician, I like to listen to a lot… I like to be exposed to a lot,” Craig (freshman-photojournalism) said. “For as long as I can remember, my family would always push me to listen to different things.”

1. “Call Me Back” by The Strokes

“I love [‘Angles’] a lot, but it’s not very well known, at least in terms of their discography,” Craig said. “I think that was a cool album for people to come across if they don’t know it very well. I specifically chose that song because there is something about that kind of low lying mixdown guitar part that's in it.”

2. “Edge of Desire” by John Mayer

Craig has described himself as “a pretty big John Mayer fan.”

“I love the tone. Everything about that song is pretty damn special,” Craig said. “I appreciate it. It’s fantastic. [Mayer] is one of the generation’s best players.”

3. “One More Night” by Michael Kiwanuka

“I just kind of stumbled across [the song] one day,” Craig said. “It was one of those that stood out. I was probably listening to the radio. I put it down on the list because it was something different.”

4. “Humboldt County” by stillhungry

“Humboldt County” is one of the songs that “has a story,” Craig said.

“Stillhungry played one night, and I went to see them and thought they were fantastic,” Craig said. “Seeing that song live was so incredible… I love them, and I’m hoping they’re in town again at some point.”

5. “Slow Jam 1” by King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

“Slow Jam 1” is a song Craig’s roommate introduced to him. His roommate also likes discovering new music.

“It’s the one [song] I gravitate toward the most,” Craig said. “It’s a little more calm. ‘Slow Jam 1’ is just a great song. I like it.”

6. “If I Had My Way” by Osees and Thee Oh Sees

“‘If I Had My Way’ is a song we agreed on that we want to sound like [as a band] when we are doing music and drawing inspiration,” Craig said.

7. “Progress” by IDLES

8. “BBQ” by Acid Dad

“That is another one of my roommate’s picks,” Craig said. “It is basically just straightforward psychedelic that I like to listen to on occasion… just a really solid song. [It’s] definitely on an album where some stuff sounds the same.”

9. “Broken Bones” by CRX

“CRX is the second band of the rhythm player of The Strokes, Nick Valensi,” Craig said. “I came across it because of how much I liked listening to The Strokes, so I went out and listened to all of their solo stuff.”

Additionally, Craig said he enjoys the “layered instruments” within the song.

“It speaks to me, I don’t know. It all speaks to me in a different way.”

10. “Oblivion” by Grimes

“Oblivion” stood out to Craig because of its strong female vocals, he said.

“I think it’s really awesome, and I’m a sucker for a female vocalist,” he said. “This song does it for me in the case that it’s just the perfect combination of things.”

11. “What You Know” by Two Door Cinema Club

12. “Origami” by The Rare Occasions

“Origami” is a song Craig stumbled upon while listening to The Stokes radio on Spotify.

“[The song] came up, and I was like, ‘Man, that was actually good,’” Craig said. “It introduced me to Two Door Cinema Club, which is the band of another song on this playlist.”

13. “You Know Better” by Black Pumas

14. “Black Madonna” by Cage the Elephant

15. “The Beachland Ballroom” by IDLES

“I was not into punk prior to listening to the IDLES,” Craig said. “Those guys are fantastic musicians. [The album] is not necessarily old sounding, but you can definitely tell they are inspired by an older generation of music than what punk would normally be…I just think it’s a fascinating band.”

Craig’s playlist can be found here.

