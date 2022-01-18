This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is beauty and fashion reporter Francie Ebert.

Ebert (freshman-broadcast journalism) said her love of music can be found in all aspects of her life.

“Music has always been a significant part of my life,” Ebert said. “It sounds a bit dramatic, but music has helped me reach new heights in my running, relaxation, productivity and thoughts.”

When describing her playlist, Ebert said her taste is “all across the board.”

“I’m attracted to alternative indie, like Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Keys and Arctic Monkeys because growing up, it was all my father ever really listened to,” Ebert said. “I also like some famous artists today including Drake, Mac Miller, J. Cole, Brent Faiyaz and Jack Harlow.”

1. “Howlin’ for You” by The Black Keys

Ebert said her father had a large role in the kinds of music she enjoys.

“The Black Keys remind me of rides I used to take with my father when I was a child,” she said. “This song is so upbeat yet passionate.”

2. “Power Trip” by J. Cole (feat. Miguel)

3. “Snow (Hey Oh)” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

4. “Feel No Ways” by Drake

5. “505” by Arctic Monkeys

6. “p r i d e . i s. t h e. d e v i l” by J. Cole (with Lil Baby)

“I do like today’s style of music, but sometimes artists seem to carry some of the same tunes in all their songs,” Ebert said.

Rap is one genre Ebert said she notices “a trend in repetitiveness.”

“Drake — on the other hand — I feel like he brings a new style to every single one of his songs,” she said.

7. “You Know You Like It” by DJ Snake and AlunaGeorge

8. “Childs Play” by Drake

9. “What’s the Use?” by Mac Miller

10. “Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

Although Ebert’s playlist is upbeat, she said she still loves to throw in more relaxed songs into her playlist.

“I often find myself winding down to some jazz and Fleetwood Mac,” Ebert said.

11. “She Knows” by J. Cole (feat. Amber Coffman and Cults)

12. “One Dance” by Drake (feat. WizKid and Kyla)

13. “Self Care” by Mac Miller

14. “Keep it Light” by Jack Harlow

15. “Trust” by Brent Faiyaz

“After finishing some school work or just to put me in a relaxing headspace, I will turn on Brent Faiyaz,” Ebert said.

Though she likes most of his songs, Ebert said “Trust” is her absolute favorite.

“I enjoy this song because I admire the person who showed it to me,” she said, “and [Faiyaz’s] voice is so angelic.”

Ebert’s playlist can be found here.

