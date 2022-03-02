March is Women’s History Month, and one of the easiest and most fun ways to celebrate all that women have done for the world is by listening to music made by women.

Here are a few of my picks for the best and most empowering songs by women from the 1960s to the 2020s, with genres ranging from punk to hip-hop to pop.

You can find a much longer version of it on my Spotify profile because there’s just too many great songs out there to put in one article.

1. “Just A Girl” by No Doubt

This mid-90s feminist anthem is one of Gwen Stefani’s best known songs for its upbeat instrumentals and its commentary on young women sheltered by society.

2. “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

3. “Back To Black” by Amy Winehouse

4. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

So many of Lizzo’s songs deal with positivity and self-love, but “Truth Hurts'' is my favorite. Its lyrics are basically made for shouting in public with all of your friends.

I’m glad this song finally got what it deserved — originally released in 2017, it was re-released as a single in 2019 and became an immediate hit.

5. “Green Light” by Lorde

6. “Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways

This gritty, rebellious 1976 punk track is full of feminine sexual freedom. Lead singer Cherie Currie, who was just 18 at the time of recording, brings an infectious chorus and raw, triumphant vocals to this track.

7. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

8. “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish

9. “Formation” by Beyoncé

Probably the best-known track on Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade,” “Formation” addresses the cultural pride and resilience of Black women in the U.S. with an unforgettable beat.

10. “No Scrubs” by TLC

11. “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

As a northerner, anything by Dolly Parton makes my list of “Valid Country Songs” — especially this one about a woman trying to make it in the patriarchal corporate world.

12. “Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu)” by Janelle Monáe

Probably the “deepest cut” on this playlist, this song has themes of feminism, gender identity and Afrofuturism with a funky, vintage vibe.

13. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin

I don’t even need to say anything about this song. It’s such a banger that it speaks for itself.

14. “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

OK, you probably know this song from “Shrek,” but at its core, this punk anthem subverts the idea that women need to be “ladylike.”

15. “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore

“You Don’t Own Me” was recorded in 1963, making it the oldest song on this playlist, but it’s as relevant as ever in 2022 — a reminder that you don’t owe anything to anyone.

Check out the “Official Collegian Girlboss Playlist” here.