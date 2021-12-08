The co.space offers welcoming environment, affordable off-campus housing for Penn State students

For anyone seeking housing, as well as an opportunity to make friends and attend retreats along with other activities, the co.space is a State College housing option designed for Penn State students to find community.

The co.space offers affordable housing downtown for students, according to House Manager Emily Lundeen.

“The co.space is a living community for people interested in a coed, diverse unity, coming together [and] engaging with the community,” Lundeen (graduate-communication sciences and disorders) said. “On our website, it says we are a community of changemakers. So, it’s just people who are interested in living with others [and] giving other perspectives.”

Lundeen said she was motivated to live at the co.space when she moved to State College for graduate school and wanted to make new friends.

“I didn’t know anybody [here], and I was like, ‘I want to live somewhere that’s going to give me friends automatically and a community,’” Lundeen said. “...So this gave me that, and I’m really grateful to live here and have this position.”

The co.space tenants get to enjoy the benefits of going on one “retreat” per semester, and they are able to pitch as many projects as they want, according to House Manager Jordan Emely.

“Tenants of the home are able to pitch a project that they’re passionate about doing, and it can be something physical for the house like updating something, or it can be an event,” Emely (graduate-education) said. “Any tenant is able to do it as many times they want for as many different projects as they want.”

For their fall retreat, the co.space residents went to Camp Blue Diamond, a summer camp near State College. The retreats intend to help residents bond with each other, according to Lundeen.

Evan Spevak said he decided to become a co.space residentafter his brother lived there.

“I like the idea of it being a house, it’s not a dorm where I don’t have that many responsibilities,” Spevak (junior-psychology) said. “I wanted to get out there and buy my own groceries or have chores [and] get used to being more adultish.”

Spevak said another advantage to living at the co.space is pitching his personal projects, as well as the camaraderie.

“I really like that I am surrounded by my friends at all times,” Spevak said. “There hasn’t been any complications or fights that [have] risen, and it’s always refreshing to be around somebody that you want to talk to. I love that.”

Another benefit of living at the co.space is its affordability for how large the space is, Emely said.

“It’s $725 for tenants, and that comes with all the cleaning supplies for the house, water, electricity [and] Wi-Fi,” Emely said. “You don’t pay for the retreats, either one of them. I would say it’s heavily affordable for the things that you get.”

There is still one vacancy left for next year, Lundeen said.

“You fill out an application to live in the house, and then they do an interview with you to get a sense of your personality,” Lundeen said. “Once you’re accepted, we do something, like [how] on Sunday we’re having a Christmas party with all the new people for next year.”

