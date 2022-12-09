As the clocks set back and the weather turns bitterly cold, students may feel their mood and motivation levels start to drop.

With the sun setting earlier each day, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), more commonly known as “seasonal depression,” may set in.

SAD is a type of depression related to changes in season — most often during the winter months.

Saiber Shaikh, a supervisor and counselor at the Dr. Edwin L. Herr Clinic, explained some of the symptoms of the disorder.

“You may notice that something starts to feel off,” Shaikh (graduate-counselor education) said. “Sometimes it can be that you’re sleeping more than usual and have trouble getting out of bed.”

Shaikh said other symptoms of “the big SAD” include changes in appetite, weight, mood or energy levels.

While seasonal depression can affect anyone, Shaikh said college students may be more prone to it due to the everyday stressors of college.

“College students do have additional stressors, like ups and downs in academic achievement, expectations and being away from their families — which can become a lack of a support system,” Shaikh said. “Their sleeping and their eating is always disorganized because of the lifestyle that they have, so it also kind of feeds into it and makes it worse.”

Elizabeth Boyd, a student who said she has experienced seasonal depression, explained how the disorder affects her in a school setting.

“It makes me less motivated to study or work on assignments in the evening,” Boyd (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “Students already struggle with their mental health, so [daylight saving time] exacerbates these issues, leading to faster burnout.”

Another student, Paige Balliet, said she felt similarly to Boyd.

“I feel unmotivated and tired at night, and my day just seems cut short,” Balliet (sophomore- advertising and public relations) said.

Mihee Woo, a clinic supervisor and counselor at the Herr Clinic, said there are various ways to cope with seasonal depression.

“Light therapy is very effective for coping with seasonal depression,” Woo (graduate-counselor education) said. “Using a sunlight lamp when the sun goes down will help you continue to have that needed light.”

Shaikh also mentioned how sunlight lamps for light therapy are becoming more affordable, which leads to greater accessibility.

Shaikh said that in addition to light therapy, individuals can use simple coping methods such as opening windows, going on walks, connecting with friends and family, or participating in hobbies.

Alayna Kopacka said she copes with her mental health issues by taking mental health days.

“It can be hard with a busy schedule, but I like to take a day to not worry about school and to focus on myself,” Kopacka (junior-advertising and public relations) said.

Woo also suggested counseling through campus resources, such as the Herr Clinic, which is free for students.

“We provide individual counseling, but we are trying to manage more group counseling in the future,” Woo said. “You are not alone, and we are here to support you.”

Shaikh added that while the Herr Clinic doesn’t have specific counselors for seasonal affective disorder, the counselors available are aware of the condition and can provide help if needed.

“We want people to know that it’s OK to go to therapy,” Shaikh said. “It’s OK to ask for help, especially when you are struggling.”

RELATED