Three major components can make or break the Super Bowl: the football, the halftime show and the commercials.

Considering this year’s Super Bowl featured teams no one has ever heard of, the commercials had to bring in the viewers.

For those of you who refused to watch the Super Bowl altogether because it’s way too long, I decided to rate the best and worst of the commercials this year so you can still feel cultured when going to classes this week.

Best commercials

“Old Friends. New Fun.” by Meta Quest 2

This commercial takes you on a whirlwind of emotions, making it one of my favorites this year.

In the beginning, you see the stuffed animals performing a song together, only to be separated by the end of the night and shipped off to different locations, never to see one another ever again.

As we watch the dog fall off the back of a pickup truck and almost get destroyed in a trash compactor, it makes you sympathize with a stuffed animal that doesn't exist in the first place.

By the end, however, you’re glad to see that the stuffed dog survives and is able to perform with his other stuffed bandmates through the realm of virtual reality.

“Welcome to Superior Bowl” by Michelob ULTRA

The biggest reason why I placed this commercial in the “best” category is because of the way the commercial showcases big celebrities, such as soccer star Alex Morgan and football legend Peyton Manning.

Seeing these well-known stars play an everyday activity such as bowling makes you feel like an equal to them, even though they make millions more dollars than most of us will ever make in our careers.

My favorite part of the commercial is the very end when Serena Williams comes strutting into the bowling alley. I mean, I’d love to put the clip of Manning shaking in his skin on repeat.

“Start Your Impossible” by Toyota Canada

Every year, the Super Bowl advertisements consist of at least a handful of inspiring stories.

This commercial is one of them.

With Super Bowl Sunday sharing the screen with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, this commercial showcases the upbringing of two Olympic brothers who train day in and day out to improve at their sport.

With all of this hard work, nothing can stop the inevitable — one of the brother’s loses his eyesight.

Because of this, both brothers make their way to the Paralympics and go on to win 10 medals in the process.

As a college student, I find this commercial to be inspiring because if an adult with little to no eyesight can go on to win Olympic medals, then I’m more than capable of getting myself up for my 9 a.m. class.

Not-so-good commercials

“Uber Don’t Eats” by Uber Eats

If watching this commercial doesn’t make you squirm in your seat, then I’m deeply concerned for your well-being.

This commercial features multiple actors eating items that shouldn't be eaten to promote the non-food items that people can purchase through Uber Eats.

I believe the idea behind this commercial is spot on, however I’d appreciate not having to watch a woman eat a diaper on TV.

“Sally’s Seashells” by Squarespace

While watching this commercial, all I could think was that Zendaya should stick to “Euphoria.”

I don’t mean to ridicule Zendaya and her acting in this commercial by any means. The reason I don’t particularly like her in this commercial is because she doesn’t really do much.

I mean, all we really see her do is put on new outfits and show seashells. Other than that, I don’t really get its purpose.

“Goodbye Cable” by Verizon

Now, I know putting this commercial on the “worst” list might make me an unfavorable journalist, but just hear me out.

Yes, I get that Jim Carrey is in the commercial.

And yes, I also understand this commercial is a spin off of Jim Carrey’s featured movie “The Cable Guy.”

But you can’t tell me that the premise behind this commercial isn’t super weird.

I mean, doesn’t it make you uncomfy watching Jim Carrey size up a Verizon cube, put his ear to it and then proceed to test the reception of the apartment by placing a finger on it?

And isn’t the concept of him coming to a young girl’s apartment unwarranted, multiple times a week even weirder?

Yeah, bet you didn’t think of that one.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT