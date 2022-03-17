Can’t get enough of Wordle? Me neither — every night, I wait until midnight to play the new puzzle, only to be disappointed minutes later when it’s over.

Thankfully, there are dozens of similar games out there to meet all of your puzzle needs. Here are my picks for the five best Wordle alternatives.

“Worldle”

Unlike most Wordle alternatives, Worldle challenges its players to guess a country based on its shape.

After each guess, the computer tells you how many kilometers the country is away from your guess and in which direction.

Worldle is perfect for people who want to learn more about geography or current geography nerds such as myself who finally have a use for their obscure knowledge.

“Taylordle”

Ideal for fans of Taylor Swift or her music, Taylordle’s daily answers are usually references to her songs such as “Style,” “betty” or “scarf,” or the names of people associated with her, like her boyfriend Joe’s last name, “Alwyn.”

I’ve found that Taylordle is one of the most difficult Wordle alternatives out there, and I usually need to work on it throughout the day.

Not a Swiftie? There’s a plethora of other punny-named fandom word games such as Lordle of the Rings, Star Wordle and Wizarding Wordle.

“hello wordl”

The closest game to Wordle on this list, the hello wordl allows you to play as many times as you’d like with a new secret word each time.

Even better is that hello wordl allows you to pick the length of your puzzle. If you’d like to test your vocabulary beyond five-letter words, the game offers puzzles from anywhere between four and 11 letters.

The one downside of hello wordl is that it doesn’t have one secret word for each day, so it doesn’t have the same social appeal.

“Absurdle”

This is the Wordle alternative for people who hate themselves.

Absurdle is similar to hello wordl in that there is no daily answer. However, instead of just guessing one word, you play against the computer as it picks words as different as possible from your guesses.

In response, the player has to “chase Absurdle into a corner” by inputting letters until there’s only one possible word in the word bank left for the computer to play, according to the developer’s exhaustive explanation of the game’s methodology.

Yeah, I know. I don’t understand it either, but it’s actually pretty fun.

“Heardle”

Made for music lovers, Heardle is a Wordle-ized game of “Name That Tune.” It launched two weeks ago and almost immediately started trending on Twitter.

Heardle plays one second of a well-known song’s intro, and the player makes a guess, with a little assistance from the site as it auto-fills potential songs and artists as you type your guesses. An incorrect or skipped guess allows progressively longer snippets to play.

While writing this article, I’ve played a countless amount of Wordle alternatives — but this one is my personal favorite.

“Custom Wordle”

Custom Wordle is perfect for those who want to play a more active role in their daily word games.

The web app instructs you to plug in a five-letter word of your choice, which you can then copy and send along to your friends and family.

Pro tip: The best Custom Wordle solutions are names or inside jokes, so your puzzles are truly personalized.

