We’re officially almost two weeks away from graduation, and I don’t know if I should be happy, sad or confused on how it all went so fast.

The other day, I had a friend take my graduation pictures — she’s an amazing photographer, and you should definitely reach out to me if you want her contact — and we spent three hours around campus taking pictures and scouting out photo spots.

Now I have the inside scoop about the best spots and shots to take when you’re at each location.

Seniors, if you have no idea where you want your pictures done, please look at my list of some basic places.

The Nittany Lion Shrine

The No. 1 tip I have about this place is to get in line early. We’re now so close to graduation that every day there’s someone most likely getting their pictures done at the shrine.

I got in line with my friend, and we waited about 15-20 minutes, but there was a long line of people behind us. I also overheard someone say they knew someone who waited over an hour in line to get their pictures done.

While you’re in line, definitely prepare yourself by getting all of your regalia on. I started with my cap and gown, and then after a few pictures, I placed my cap on the lion’s head and did a lot of pictures like that.

So, I guess the overall tip is don’t mess around at this spot because there are a lot of people waiting. Go in prepared knowing which angles and poses you want to do.

Academic college sign

I’m not sure how it works for every academic college, but since I’m in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, the sign is right beside the Carnegie Building, and there’s a ledge on top to sit on.

There was no one there waiting to do pictures, so I climbed on top and spent as much time there as I wanted.

If you’re in this academic college, this a good spot to get a professional headshot done by your session photographer with the words blurred in the background.

Old Main

This was by far my favorite photo spot of the entire session. There were so many opportunities for photos, and there was a lot of space to work with.

For photos, I stood on the pathways on the lawn and threw my cap into the air with Old Main in the background.

I also sat by the steps and did some there, in front of the tulips and all of the flowers and, of course, on top of the steps by the pillars.

One of my favorite shots was looking up at Old Main with myself blurred in the picture. It was really cool.

The lighting is perfect later in the day when the sun is getting ready to set.

Beaver Stadium

I was excited to go to this spot because I’ve been coming to Beaver Stadium for football games since I was a little kid — so of course I had to get pictures here.

I did a bunch of poses in front of The Pennsylvania State University sign, and I finished the session with a champagne spray in front of the stadium with the lion head emblem lit up in the background.

The sunset was beautiful, too, so having that and the stadium in the background was perfect.

The downside is that this is a popular spot, so there’s a long line to wait in to get what you want.

However, if Beaver means a lot to you, the wait is worth it.

We Are sculpture

I didn’t get my photos done at this spot, but the sign is cool, and the reflections off of the letters can make for a cool background in the picture.

I feel like this place would be a better photo opportunity on graduation day because it’s right across the street from the Bryce Jordan Center, where most of the ceremonies are held.

Somewhere personal

If there’s somewhere on campus that holds a special place in your heart, take a picture there. Twenty years from now, you’ll look back at that picture and remember all of the memories you had there.

If a certain bar is your favorite, you can go get a picture there with a drink in your hand. If the library or the courtyard behind Atherton is your favorite spot, go for it.

You only get your undergraduate degree once, so make your photo session what you want.

Show off, have fun and smile — you’re about to be done with college.

