Personally when I lift, I need to get hype.

Hitting a new personal record is fun, but what is equally as enjoyable to me is getting pumped up before and after hitting a new max.

However, what’s necessary for me to get turned up in the first place is good music.

Here are some of my go-to hype songs that get me through intense gym sessions.

“Freak on a Leash” by Korn

Nu metal had its heyday in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, and nowadays, the genre doesn’t get much attention.

But, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t go extremely hard.

“Freak on a Leash” is overall aggressive, intense and will make you want to run through a wall. Lead singer Jonathan Davis essentially speaks gibberish for the final part of the song, yet it works so perfectly in conveying emotion, and it will get anyone angry.

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

Another nu metal anthem, “Bodies,” was released in 2001. Much like “Freak on a Leash,” the song's high point in popular culture has come and gone.

But despite this, the chant-like lyrics and screaming delivery throughout the song make this one of the greatest pump-up songs of all time in my opinion.

“$outh $ide $uicide” by $uicideboy$

If I had to describe this song in one word it would be: “bass.”

It’s impossible not to get hyped up when you put this song on and turn it up.

It has classic $uicideboy$ lyrics that are dark and somewhat hostile, but the cherry on top of this song is the killer Pouya verse at the end.

“Crazy Story, Pt. 3” by King Von

King Von’s “Crazy Story, Pt. 3” is another bass-heavy banger of a song.

It’s fast paced and has a great beat that perfectly complements Von’s aggressive delivery and harsh subject matter.

If you ever need an extra boost in the gym, this song is always a great option.

“Chop Suey!” by System of a Down

A heavy metal classic, “Chop Suey!” is very unique. It features dramatic tempo changes throughout, and it alternates between nu metal-esque rapping, harmonious singing and straight up screaming.

All in all, it gets your blood pumping, and its lyrics make it difficult to not want to jump into a mosh pit every time you hear it.

“Off the Grid” by Kanye West

“Off the Grid” is probably my favorite song off of “Donda,” and I think it will go down in history as a classic.

It is, at its heart, a drill song. However, it has a lot of interesting qualities. It has a fantastic Playboi Carti feature with his trademark ad-libs that add a lot to the atmosphere of the song.

Secondly, it has one of the best beat changes I’ve heard in recent memory around a minute and 10 seconds into it. After this, the Fivio Foreign feature accompanies the exceptional drill beat superbly.

All of these things come together to form an energetic and intense song perfect for getting hype.

“Outro” by Meek Mill

From start to finish, “Outro” by Meek Mill has a very detectible energy to it.

The menacing intro is followed by Lil Snupe absolutely spitting exhilarating bars that would motivate just about anyone for around 40 seconds. The singing sample also adds a dramatic vibe.

After that, Mill hops on the beat and drops line after line of fire about his successes and struggles.

“Break Stuff” by Limp Bizkit

“Break Stuff” by Limp Bizkit is the greatest lifting song of all time.

Ever since I first heard it years ago, it never gets old and continues to help me push myself every day in the gym.

In my mind, it also has a universal message that everyone can relate to. Everybody has had one of those days where they wake up on the wrong side of the bed, and it all seems to be going wrong — so you just want to break stuff.

