The unfortunate news of State College’s H&M closing was a let down for many who currently have or plan to have a professional job or internship — including myself.

Those in this position may ask themselves, where can I find good professional clothes around here now?

Well, you're in luck because I asked myself this same question and decided to embark on a journey around Happy Valley to find the answer.

Not many would describe State College as a town that has solid professional clothing — however, on this journey, I was thoroughly surprised by what I found.

Target

My first stop had to be Target on Colonnade Boulevard because this is the store I assumed would carry the best quality professional clothing for the best prices.

I was ecstatic when I walked in, as I had found an entire section dedicated to women’s professional clothing. Target had a vast selection of both sizes and colors of blouses, pants and professional shoes.

Overall, I’d suggest coming here if you're looking for a cheap, yet quality pair of pants or heels for your job. I definitely was off to a great start by picking Target as my first destination.

Kohl’s

Stop No. 2 was no other than Target’s next door neighbor Kohl’s. I haven’t entered this store in quite some time, so it was refreshing to see how much it had changed over the years.

Kohl’s carried an assortment of professional clothes. However, it was difficult to find the proper size: While it had many different colors and variations of blouses, it lacked in the amount of each size.

Despite this, I thoroughly enjoyed the store’s selection and would most likely make my way back if it restocked the sizes.

Loft

Moving on to Loft — a store I never knew existed in State College until now.

I would describe this store as a clothing brand more suited for middle- to upper-age women. But, it did carry some items college women could get behind.

I found two great pairs of pants that were not only high quality but also super comfortable to wear.

My only critique about Loft is its high prices, but you absolutely get what you pay for.

It’s 100% worth the price because the clothing will last much longer. Definitely check it out if you’re in the market for this style of clothing.

Chico’s

I had never been inside a Chico’s before, so I wasn’t sure what to expect.

Walking in, the store had similar vibes to Loft because its clothing also seemed geared toward older women. Despite this, I wanted to check out what it had to offer.

After looking at everything Chico’s had to offer, I thought it had great clothing — just not really for our college-age category.

In my opinion, I’d prefer to go to Loft before checking out Chico’s for professional attire.

Talbots

Last but not least, I drove to Talbots on South Atherton Street. I had never been to this store either, so I entered in with an open mind.

To my surprise, I really liked Talbots’ selection, as it had a lot to offer and even included a sales rack that had great deals. I took home a wrinkle-free white button up and a fitted pair of professional black pants. Both fit comfortably and were fashion forward as well.

The best part for me about Talbots was its petite section, as many stores around State College do not have this. It is a great addition for smaller women, for it can be quite difficult to find petite sizes in most regular sections.

I’d go as far as to say Talbots was my favorite — but be wary of its prices.

