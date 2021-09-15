Penn State offers plenty of healthy food options. And while college students may be tempted to indulge in junk food, there is still a variety of delicious yet nourishing meals.

Unsure of where to get the best nutritious foods to fuel your treks from class to class? Here are some of the best places to visit.

1. Shake Smart

Located in both the White Building and the Intramural Building, Shake Smart has a bunch of different healthy options for students — including smoothies, smoothie bowls and oatmeal.

While it might be a bit pricey, Shake Smart’s food is usually pretty popular among students.

A similar smoothie bowl place can be found in Redifer Commons near the other dining options, where students can order their own smoothie bowls online.

2. Panera Bread

There are many Panera locations across campus and downtown State College to choose from for students looking for some relatively nutritious food.

Salads and healthy sandwiches are usually what Panera is known for. It’s a great option for students who want to spend the money on it.

While the restaurant chain may not be the healthiest overall, it has good, balanced options students can enjoy without being turned away from the idea of having healthy food.

3. McAlister’s Deli

With options similar to Panera, McAlister’s Deli sells many different soups, salads, sandwiches and more to choose from.

Located in the HUB-Robeson Center in the center of campus, McAlister’s is a convenient option for students who are spending their days studying or walking to their next class.

4. Dining commons’ salad bars

There are plenty of dining halls students tend to forget about across campus that serve healthy options.

The normal dining hall food may not always sound the most appetizing, but the salad bars within the dining halls are relatively healthy — depending on what students put on their salads, of course.

The HUB also has a salad bar called Soup & Garden that provides relatively healthy foods that seem fresh. It may be more convenient for some people to eat at the HUB than in the dining commons.

5. Hibachi-San

Also located in the HUB, Hibachi-San is known for its poke bowls.

While the line for this place can sometimes be long, it is definitely worth the wait for food that is good while also fairly affordable.

It may not seem that healthy at first, but a good poke bowl filled with protein on a Monday afternoon will help students start off the week on a healthy note.