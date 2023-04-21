Spring can be fickle in State College, so when sunny weather is here, take advantage of it with a lawn picnic.

Flocking to any of Penn State’s many lawns is a must for students who love sunbathing — but why not make it a bigger event?

Bring some food, and make a picnic while your friends play Spikeball or do homework. Or better yet, impress someone special with a picnic of your own design.

Every lawn and patch of grass has its own character, so I created a list expressing the personality of each location and the best food to go with them.

HUB-Robeson Center lawn — Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe

The HUB-Robeson Center lawn is a classic for a reason. The sloping patch of grass spreads out from the inviting building that is the HUB, seeming to call all academics to take a break and relax.

You can often find groups of people playing frisbee and reading, but why not make your experience unique?

The laid-back attitude of HUB lawn fits perfectly with the vibe of Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe, located at 252 E. Calder Way.

This downtown location of Way Fruit Farm, a Happy Valley staple, is nestled behind a church and Urban Outfitters. Inside is one of my favorite places here in State College.

Way Fruit Farm’s downtown market offers all of the fresh produce from its market along with a selection of spreads, crackers and more.

The menu speaks to its fresh ingredients, and there’s a beautiful simplicity to its dishes. From BLTs to wraps and fresh salads, it's hard to beat. And a fresh slice of bread with apple butter is sure to impress.

Way Fruit Farm’s selection should be more than enough to curate a beautiful picnic to share with others, and it will speak to the mood of the HUB lawn: fresh, happy and eager to please.

Old Main lawn — WC Clarke’s The Cheese Shoppe

Old Main lawn stands as a symbol of Penn State history and is home to the executive offices here on campus, lending it a more stately vibe than HUB lawn.

With the clocktower looming over the lawn, it can be intimidating to relax, but this doesn’t stop students from having fun.

In fact, I often see a whole volleyball net set up and competitive games taking place when the sun is out.

For this fun vibe with a little bit more history attached to it, I have chosen WC Clarke’s The Cheese Shoppe, a downtown classic sure to please anyone you bring to the picnic.

Located at 234 E. Calder Way, this store has been providing artisan cheese and freshly roasted coffee beans for over 40 years — all the way back to 1977.

If you're lucky enough to walk by early in the morning, you can see the bean roasting in process, and you can smell it long before you arrive.

For your picnic though, you’re going for the cheeses. The cheerful experts working there will help you pick whatever you're hoping to find. Just tell them what flavors and cheese you like best.

The store also has a good selection of crackers and meats that may surprise you. For an added bonus, get some chocolate for dessert.

The Arboretum at Penn State — Penn State Berkey Creamery

The Arboretum at Penn State is a special place. There are over 350 acres of land specifically designated for the university out there to explore.

When you're there, your picnic should not just celebrate you, it should celebrate the community. So before you arrive, make your stop at the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

Located in the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building, the Berkey Creamery has been churning out everyone's favorite ice creams since 1889.

But it also has a lot of other Penn State products for sale, and that's where the picnic comes into play.

In fact, the Creamery sells something it likes to call the Lion’s Choice Charcuterie Kit, starting at $30.80. It comes with a selection of meats and cheese made with Penn State products.

Of course, you should also feel free to pick out the items one by one for your special picnic lunch. And at the end, you can enjoy the best ice cream around.

Picnics are special. They symbolize a point in the year when you can truly enjoy nature here at Penn State, and everyone should take advantage.

So whether you're trying to impress your date or have a goodbye lunch with your friends before the semester ends, make sure to bring the right food along.

