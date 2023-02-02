Students are no strangers to trying to stretch a few dollars, and when it comes to food, it can be hard to find the best way to spend your money.

However, I have made it my mission to find the best food deals in State College.

Here are a few of the tastiest deals around that will help not only stretch your wallet but fill your stomach, too.

The daily special at Penn Pide — $15.99

Penn Pide, located at 127 W. Beaver Ave., serves up Mediterranean food for all of State College.

The daily special is only $15.99, but it was more than enough for two meals for me.

When I ordered it, I got rice along with an entire lamb shank. The staff also added more sides to the dish — making it a bargain.

When I opened up the container, I was greeted by a lamb shank decorated in spices and onions. It laid on a bed of multicolored rice with fries and hummus sitting generously in the designated side spots of the takeout container. I recommend getting it with the made-to-order bread.

Pulling off the lamb from the large bone was worth the wait, and with the bread, I was able to make a layered sandwich covered in the red sauce that bathes the okra.

Overall, the price was more than generous for what lasted me multiple meals. I would be hard pressed to find another deal with the quality of food that Penn Pide serves up.

Penn Pide is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.,Tuesday through Sunday.

Online saag special at India Pavilion — $15

India Pavilion, located at 222 E. Calder Way, serves up a few different specials and is generally one of my favorite restaurants in town, but this online deal is hard to beat.

These specials are only available online, so if you’re planning to eat there, I’d recommend trying these another time.

There are four options available ranging from $15 to $15.50, but the saag special — a creamy Indian sauce with spinach as a base — is my favorite. I personally recommend the chickpea saag.

It comes with either one piece of aloo tikka or a samosa along with your choice of saag, rice and naan.

The first time I ordered this, I was shocked by the amount of food it came with. The rice comes steaming, and the saag is bursting with flavor. The samosa on the side and the naan make this meal another one that can be stretched into another day.

There are also options for upgrades, including a $1 upcharge for garlic naan and options for extra rice, paneer or meat.

This is one of my go-to deals in town, and I’d recommend it for anyone looking for something a little different from what’s served on campus.

India Pavilion is open for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and is open for dinner from 5-9:30 p.m.

Student special at Cafe Alina — $8.99

Cafe Alina is located at 421 E. Calder Way, hidden behind Big Bowl Noodle House and Penn Kebab.

This special is one of the best in town. For $8.99, you get a chicken and mutton lentil stew with either two roti or white rice.

When the bowl came to me, I was greeted by a colorful stew over a bed of white rice. But, it was when I tasted it that I knew this deal was more than worth it.

The stew melted in my mouth with a mixture of spices and meat that came together to make something entirely new. The dish only benefited from the rice, which added both texture and filled out the deal and my stomach.

I’ll be back for this deal, and Cafe Alina’s other bowls are a good deal as well (although they do cost a bit more).

Cafe Alina is open 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Meatball Monday at McLanahan’s — $4.99

Few things feel more quintessential to the Penn State experience to me than the “Meatball Monday” special at McLanahan’s Downtown Market, located at 116 S. Allen St.

For $4.99 on Mondays, I can see why students flock to this deal. For just about $5 after tax, you get a large meatball sub with cheese and any topping you want.

I have to be honest — I’m not a huge meatball sub fan, but for the price, I was pleasantly surprised. The bread has enough chew to provide a nice layer of texture to a sandwich smothered in red sauce.

To me, the meatballs were not the star of this dish. While they had some flavor, they were overpowered by the sauce they were covered in.

Overall, for the price, I would come back for this meal, and I can see why it's a fan favorite, but it's not at the top of my list here.

McLanahan’s Downtown Market is open 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday. It’s also open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The next time you’re too tired to cook, think of this list to ease your stomach and your wallet.

