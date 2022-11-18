The holidays are in full swing, and there are plenty of songs and albums for students to listen to.

However, some albums are perfect to listen to this winter that aren’t related to the holidays. Here’s a list of some of the best options for your playlist.

“For Emma, Forever Ago” by Bon Iver

“For Emma, Forever Ago” was famously written and recorded while Justin Vernon — the frontman of Bon Iver — lived alone in a cabin between 2006 and 2007.

The stories told through the hushed voice and quiet acoustic accompaniment are a musical version of a warm, crackling fire.

The title track, “For Emma,” is the eighth track on the album, and though the lyrics are sparse, the sound of it is enough to warm you up.

Usually, the way an album is created doesn’t really matter, but for this record, Vernon’s time in the isolated cabin makes this the perfect music for drinking tea (or any warm beverage of your choice) while quietly studying for any of your upcoming finals.

“Seven Swans” by Sufjan Stevens

With an album title already reminiscent of seven swans a-swimming, it's no surprise that Sufjan Stevens’ fourth studio album is a great one to listen to while snuggled up in your warmest blanket.

Stevens’ signature folksy sound and enigmatic lyrics are ever present on this soft-spoken album. His reflections on religion follow him throughout this work, but it hardly feels like a religious album.

The album’s third track, “In the Devil’s Territory,” has a perfect combination of plucky instrumentals and mystical lyricism to get you through the cold walks between classes with a little extra pep in your step.

“evermore” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s 2020 sister albums, “folklore” and “evermore,” proved Swift’s powerful singer-songwriter skills, and the melancholic and minimalist acoustic nature of “evermore” is perfect for your bundled-up walks to class.

Songs on Swift’s album induce the feeling of the chilliest winter without naming the season directly — though some songs do name drop the colder season, like the album's third track, “champagne problems,” and the 15th track, “evermore.”

The fourth track, “‘tis the damn season,” recalls the holiday season, both through the title and through the singer’s storytelling of a hometown return during the winter holidays.

“Contra” by Vampire Weekend

This album’s opening lines are “In December drinking horchata / I'd look psychotic in a balaclava / Winter's cold is too much to handle,” so it’s only natural that you should listen to this in the chilly winter months.

Vampire Weekend has long stood as a key indie band perfect for anyone who wears their cardigans to class while drinking a hot cup of (black) coffee.

The tone of this album is fun and eclectic, which may make some people think it's a great album for hanging out in the summer, but I have to disagree.

“Contra” is a perfect winter album not just because of the opening lyrics positioning the listener in December, but because we all need something a little upbeat and delirious to break up the gloomy and chilly days of winter.

“Stranger in the Alps” by Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is perfect for any season, but the inherent melancholy of her velvety soft voice on “Stranger in the Alps” makes it feel like she’s whispering about your seasonal depression right in your ear.

Bridgers’ opening track, ”Smoke Signals,” already calls forth the biting chill of cold weather: “I went with you up to the place you grew up / And we spent a week in the cold / Just long enough to Walden it with you / Any longer, it would've got old.”

The album may not be the winter album you want to listen to if you need to cheer up during the quickly darkening nights of winter, but it is one that can help you feel less alone in the chill of the season.

Bridgers also releases holiday covers each winter season, so be sure to check out her latest cover of “So Much Wine,” originally performed by The Handsome Family, which she just recently released on Thursday.

“The Nat King Cole Story” by Nat King Cole

This retrospective compilation of Nat King Cole’s best works is perfect for anyone looking for the sound of the holiday season without getting stuck listening to “White Christmas” or “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on repeat.

While this album does feature “The Christmas Song,” it’s only one of over 30 songs you can enjoy on your listen through Cole’s deep and profound voice.

Some of his most recognizable works — such as “Unforgettable” and “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons” — are on this compilation, making this a great album for dancing around your kitchen as you bake any holiday cookies, cakes and treats.

“Grace” by Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley’s only studio album released before his untimely death is a perfectly haunting masterpiece for the moodiness of cold winter nights.

His nearly seven-minute-long “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” is the seventh track on the album — perfect for anyone looking for a certain drama to relate to this holiday season.

Buckley’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is probably the most recognizable song on the album, and it's easy to understand why Buckley’s emotional cover has garnered so much attention. Buckley’s voice and gentle guitar playing turn the already moving song into an even more heartbreaking one.

It's hard to say anything about Buckley’s genius that hasn’t been said before, so trust the group consensus regarding his talent, and just listen to the masterpiece that is “Grace” this winter season.

RELATED

How to cool down your burnout | Blog With only a few weeks left in the fall semester, burnout is back and better than ever.