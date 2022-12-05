As classes come to a close and finals creep closer, students studying late into the night will need some snacks to keep them fueled and focused.

Here are a few midnight munchies to get you through those late-night study sessions.

Salty

Pretzels

You can easily get your hands on this snack in various vending machines or stores across downtown State College or Penn State’s campus.

This salty selection is great as a stand-alone snack, but it also pairs perfectly with many other goodies.

Yogurt, avocado, hummus or peanut butter are just a few complements to spice up your package of pretzels.

Pretzels also couple well with chocolate if you want to add a sweet twist to your snack.

Trail mix

If you enjoy a variety of flavors, trail mix can be an easy option.

Whether you buy it bagged or make it yourself, this snack can be customizable. Whichever mix-ins you prefer, trail mix is the best of both worlds — bringing both salty and sweet ingredients together.

Raisins, nuts and seeds can add healthy nutrients to your trail mix — giving you that extra boost of energy to burn the midnight oil.

Sweet

Cookies

Sometimes, something sweet is exactly what we need to finish the final studying sprint.

Chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin or snickerdoodle are just a few flavors to satisfy your tastebuds. Cookies are not only a delicious decision, but they’re also fairly easy to come by.

On campus, the Starbucks inside of the Pattee and Paterno Library or at the HUB-Robeson Center serve up a variety of sweet treats. Waring Commons at West Residence Halls is also a known hot spot for gooey, freshly baked cookies.

As for downtown State College, Insomnia Cookies can deliver warmed cookies to your doorstep until 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Ice cream

Get a scoop of this late-night delight.

With a multitude of flavors, this chilling treat can please an assortment of appetites.

Penn State’s own Berkey Creamery houses a diverse selection of flavors for every taste and sells packaged containers of its ice cream across campus.

Piling on toppings — nuts, candy or fruit — is a great way to sweeten your serving of ice cream even more.

And if you only want a small taste of this snack, it can easily be stowed away in your freezer for another study session.

Healthy

Fruit

Fruit can be a great way to stay refreshed during a study session.

Strawberries and bananas make a delicious duo, and while apples are appetizing alone, they can be elevated with the addition of caramel or peanut butter.

If you prefer, you can also blend your fruit into a smoothie or bowl — sprinkling granola on top for an added crunch.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast provides a variety of health benefits and can be a fulfilling and flavorful snack as you study late into the night.

Sprinkling seasoning and seeds on top also adds an extra twist of flavor to your toast.

While avocado toast won’t actually make you have your life together, it does a good job of making it look like you do — and that has to count for something.

