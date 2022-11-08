The coronavirus pandemic introduced numerous changes into people’s everyday lives. One thing that it definitely gave a large amount of people was time.

Students who were sent home had a surplus of time on their hands normally taken up by in-person school and extracurricular activities. Many took up new hobbies to help the time pass and to improve themselves.

Penn State 2022 graduate Marcella Marino took advantage of her newfound free time during the pandemic to start her own brand of pasta sauces: MarRosa’s.

“When [the pandemic] hit, I had all this time, and I was at home for like, a year and a half, so I thought it would be perfect,” Marino said. “I had all this time, so I was like, ‘Why not start my business now?’”

Marino started selling her sauces in June 2021, something she said she’s always wanted to do.

“I knew from a young age I always wanted to own my own business — something in the food industry.”

Marino explained the inspiration behind creating her own sauce brand.

“From a young age, I never really liked sauce because it was so acidic,” she said. “When I would go to an Italian restaurant, I wouldn’t order anything with the red sauce because I didn’t like it.”

Speaking on how she first developed her sauces, she said she found recipes, “developed them, jarred them, labeled them and here we are.”

She also touched on what makes MarRosa’s special and unique.

“It has a longer cook time, [so] they are less acidic, so you don’t have heartburn,” she said. “They are all made with imported Italian tomatoes, which make them sweeter. The vodka sauce is made with heavy cream, whereas other vodka sauces with other brands use whey protein instead.”

Her former professor, Jeanette Miller, said she’s a fan of MarRosa’s.

“The tomato basil is, in my opinion, the best jarred sauce I've ever had,” she said.

Miller also said it’s “absolutely fantastic” and “extremely gratifying” to see her former student succeed.

Alumna Nicole Kopcik also said she thoroughly enjoyed the sauce.

“There's a little bit of sweetness to it,” Kopcik said. “It just tastes more rich and authentic compared to Prego and Newman's Own… I've had the vodka sauce, the tomato basil and the traditional. I like the tomato basil.”

Marino said one of the challenges of starting her own business was “marketing and finding customers.”

“You’ve got to market it really well, repeat customers, and find new stores you can sell wholesale to,” Marino said.

However, Marino said she believes watching her business grow is very satisfying, and she already reached her sales goal for the year.

According to Marino, MarRosa’s can be found at 75 stores within eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and New York.

The sauce can also be found in three locations within State College: Maine Bay & Berry Co., Long Lane Farm Stand and the Spring Hill Farmers Market.

One of the owners of Maine Bay & Berry Co., Shaun Knight, spoke on why he chose to sell MarRosa’s.

“I think it's fantastic. That's one of the reasons we brought it in,” he said. “It has a homemade flavor to it, which I think is great, [and] it's versatile in terms of what we use it for in recipes.”

Knight also added some of the things he thinks Marino is doing well in terms of running her business.

“Some of the success she had was that when she came here, she came in person, introduced herself [and] talked about her product… I think that personal contact is really important,” he added. “A lot of people will try [to] sell us a product and they'll only send a meme out, or send a product sheet but never talk to us, and just expect us to buy it.”

Knight gave some insight into the selection process he takes when choosing products to sell.

“We like to actually spend time with the person, getting to know the business, their history, their customers and the quality of their product,” he said.

Knight also said he likes to know how and where vendors make their products because “customers expect a high-quality product to begin with.”

Marino said her goal for the future of MarRosa’s is “to get into Whole Foods or Giant and more stores.”

MarRosa’s has sold 25,000 jars in 2022 alone, totalling 35,000 in about a year and a half, according to Marino.

Knight spoke on MarRosa’s popularity as well, noting that “it's selling well, [and] it sells better than the national sauces [they] have on [their] shelves.”

Miller gave some of her own advice to students who want to start their own business.

“Start it while you're at Penn State because there are so many resources connected to the university,” she said. “At Penn State, there are so many people that want you to succeed. Anyone that has an idea should move forward with it.”

Marino also had advice for anyone who wants to do something similar to what she did and start their own business.

“Just go for it,” she said. “Why wait?”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT