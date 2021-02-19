Excitement is buzzing around Penn State’s campus and downtown as students begin to kick off THON weekend.

The weekend is known for being emotionally exhausting. On top of that, many students are either dancing or running around doing tasks to help make it a smooth and successful weekend, which makes it an equally physically exhausting weekend.

I put together a list of the best restaurants in downtown State College that offer healthy, filling meals to help keep you alert and energized for THON.

Playa Bowls

In order to get your fruit intake for the weekend, visit Playa Bowls for a delicious meal at any point in the day.

Not only is Playa Bowl known for its fruits, but it also sneaks in some healthy greens. Choose between açai, pitaya, banana, coconut, green, chia or even oatmeal bowls topped with variations of fruit, granola, honey, peanut butter and Nutella. Playa Bowl also offers super refreshing smoothies.

These will satisfy your sweet tooth without making you feel unhealthy. They will also help with your protein intake for the weekend, as you can add protein to anything, which is essential for keeping a healthy mind and body during THON.

Sowers Harvest Cafe

Sowers Harvest Cafe is known for selling organic foods and drinks for a healthy breakfast and lunch. Though it is closed on Sundays, head over on Friday or Saturday for your morning and afternoon essentials.

Sowers is great at making any variation of coffee, so if you’re feeling a crash is coming on at any point in the weekend where you need to be awake, this may be the perfect place to get your caffeine fix.

In addition to its coffee, Sowers sells big portions of carefully made food. Omelettes, sandwiches and salads are just a few highlights of the menu to fill you up.

Chipotle

Of course, Chipotle is a classic go-to for lunch or dinner. If you think about it, it also can double as the perfect meal for THON weekend.

It’s quick to order through the line, and you control exactly what goes in your burrito, salad, taco or bowl.

Chipotle also has plenty of healthy and protein-packed options to get you energized for more dancing this weekend.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is a great go-to restaurant for all three meals. It’s also good for a quick snack from its bakery and a great option for a quick sit-down meal with your committee or organization while you wind down during breaks.

With many places closed for indoor dining — and Panera being open — this could be the perfect chance to have a nice bonding moment.

It also has plenty of healthy options to help your body feel good, ranging from oatmeal to smoothies to sandwiches.

Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots, my personal favorite State College restaurant, might just be the key to your THON weekend nutrition.

From ingredients like pita chips and kale, Roots allows for a lot of creativity on behalf of the customer. With seemingly endless options of delicious vegetables to put in your bowl, you will be satisfied and full before you even finish the meal.

The great part about Roots is it’s just as good after being in the fridge for a few hours, so one dish can serve as two meals throughout the weekend.