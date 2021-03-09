It is the middle of the spring semester, and I know I can get stressed out during this time.

Sometimes you just need to unwind and forget what is going on in the world.

Here are some of my favorite activities at Penn State for when I am feeling stressed.

Go to Old Main at night

While most students have been to Old Main before, I am unsure if many have been to Old Main at night.

I visited at 3 a.m., and while I do not recommend being up at that time in the dark, it was a different experience.

I don’t know if it was because no one was around or what, but it was a euphoric experience that let me think a bit and destress.

Watch a show or movie you haven’t seen

This is something that always keeps me sane even when I am overwhelmed.

So, watch something you have not seen in awhile or something new. I watched “The Lighthouse” with my roommate this weekend, and it was something we were not expecting.

It completely distracted me from the stress of school work, though. I had no cares at all, and I got to chill out for a night.

Call or meet up with a friend

While I have only met up with friends who have been staying safe during the pandemic, you can always talk with your friends via Zoom or FaceTime.

I try to meet with my friends from home at least once a month on Zoom to catch up and see how everyone is doing.

It really helps me relieve stress, and we usually talk about fun plans we have for the summer. So, it is distracting and helps me talk about what I am going through.

Take a shower

I know this sounds bland, weird and boring, but this truly helps me when I am stressed out.

I usually get my best ideas and think the most in the shower. I am alone with my thoughts and if I need a good cry, then I can cry and feel safe.

Sounds sad I know, but it really helps me focus on my feelings and destress after a long day.

Stop procrastinating

I am someone who procrastinates a lot. I even procrastinated while writing this blog.

It can be hard to stop doing this. You can’t just suddenly stop procrastinating, but rather start taking steps toward a lifestyle where procrastinating does not stress you out in the long run.

What helps me the most is to sit down in a quiet place with a giant cup of coffee and headphones. I pump out more work doing that.

No matter what you do to deal with stress, what I do may be different from you. Do what you need to do to deal with stress in a healthy way.