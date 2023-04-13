Nashville-based band THE BAND LIGHT performed a 10-song set during THON Weekend 2023 along with other performances.

Lead singer Konnor Dolberry described the band as “if you took Harry Styles, Travis Barker, Paul McCartney and Eddie Van Halen and put them all in a band.”

Other band members are bassist Jack Glenn, guitarist Garrett Goodrich and drummer Trevor Young.

Prior to performing at THON, the band found its beginning in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all originally met in high school, so I knew Trevor from playing in a bunch of bands with him,” Goodrich said. “Me, Jack and Konnor met each other through theatre doing ‘Footloose.’”

Like many other things, the group’s high school production of “Footloose” was canceled due to the pandemic.

“To make up for that, Konnor had the idea to re-record the whole ‘Footloose’ soundtrack with the cast of the musical,” Goodrich said.

Realizing they needed a guitar player, Dolberry and Glenn brought Goodrich in.

“The more we worked together, the more we hit it off… the only thing we were missing was a drummer,” Goodrich said. “I had just become so comfortable with Trevor that I wanted no one else to be the drummer in the band.”

And thus, THE BAND LIGHT formed, and its journey to THON began.

“There was just a magic in the room the first time we all got together that you couldn’t really put your finger on,” Young said. “But you just kind of felt it.”

Trying to find a cohesive sound together as a band was a task the band members approached by infusing their own individual sounds into their collective music, according to Dolberry.

Dolberry said he came from a pop and Christian music background, while Young and Goodrich said they had experience playing in punk and metal bands together, and Glenn said he brought more of a classic rock angle to the table.

“My first bass was actually a replica of [Paul McCartney’s] kind of violin-like Höfner bass,” Glenn said.

Despite the mix of genres, Dolberry said cohesion hasn’t been a problem.

“We all kind of balance each other out,” he said.

THE BAND LIGHT began writing and recording original music together and has since released its debut album “Tell Me, Sky,” the EP “Sunburst” and a few singles, the most recent of which is “Crash My Car.”

“Right now, we’re in such a transition period… but we’re in the signing process with a management company right now that’s kind of opened up a whole new world for us,” Dolberry said.

Through these changes, the band members said the most important thing to them was their relationships with each other.

“We have this vision of being the biggest rock band in the world,” Dolberry said. “The only way that we can do that is if we’re together.”

It was through the band’s “almost-official manager,” a Penn State alumna, that the group received the opportunity to perform during THON Weekend 2023.

“[She] said to us, ‘I have this opportunity for you guys. It's in the Penn State basketball arena, and it’s in three weeks, so I’m going to need an answer,’” Dolberry said.

The members said they decided to move everything around and started nervously preparing for THON.

Siobhan Collins, THON Weekend 2023’s talent coordinator on the Entertainment Committee, said THE BAND LIGHT was a “new group” THON organizers explored in their “goals to broaden the scope of the bands who [they] have beyond the State College area.”

“Being from Nashville and the same age as many of our spectators and stakeholders, we thought they would be able to bring a unique and fresh sound of current hits, which they certainly did,” Collins (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

In the time leading up to THON Weekend 2023, Young said he felt “a lot of anxiety and [did] a lot of meditation but also just getting in the mindset of being something bigger.”

However, other bandmates said they didn’t feel the same way.

“I wasn’t even really that nervous, to be honest,” Dolberry said. “This is where we’re meant to be, and I truly believed that.”

With the help from his bandmates, Dolberry said he felt prepared.

“Garrett is the one that kind of taught me how to be a frontman,” Dolberry said. “I learned from his guitar playing and his showiness.”

THON was THE BAND LIGHT’s biggest performance yet, according to the musicians.

“It felt right,” Young said. “But it also kind of lit a fire under us. We can go further, we should go further.”

Goodrich agreed and said he also felt honored to have the opportunity to perform at THON.

“It was just the highest honor to be able to be a part of that and do a part in such a great cause,” Goodrich said.

During the set, the band covered “You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi and dedicated it to Dolberry’s mother, who Dolberry said is a fan of Bon Jovi.

“It really hit home for me because my mom had breast cancer,” Dolberry siad. “She’s cancer free now, but to be able to be there and be supporting something that has actually affected my family in a way just felt super special.”

Collins said THON organizers are excited for a future working with THE BAND LIGHT.

“We are so excited to see our relationship and partnership with them grow in the future,” Collins said. “We thank them for their efforts in supporting THON and creating lasting memories and a great atmosphere in the [Bryce Jordan Center].”

Currently, the band is working on wrapping up a new single and hopes to release it just in time for summer to “spread the light,” according to Dolberry.

According to Goodrich, performing at THON similarly helped “spread the light.”

“[It] gave us something bigger to be a part of, and also it gave 16,000 people the opportunity to hear what we have to say to the world.”

