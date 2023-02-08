If I were to give the Grammys an award, it would be “best at testing my patience.” And it would sweep — year after year.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards brought the show back into full swing for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

I really thought the Recording Academy would’ve taken note of the increasing criticism of its decision structure that always takes over Twitter as the ceremony draws closer.

I wrongly thought 2023 might be the year the Academy considered an outside perspective and made the changes viewers are actually asking for.

And maybe, if host Trevor Noah had managed to tell a funny joke at some point during the night, the show wouldn’t have felt like four tedious hours of rich celebrities scrambling to come off as more relatable than each other as they win awards the general public has no say in.

But, Noah didn’t make me laugh, and the Grammys once again failed to entertain me and succeeded much better in being annoying.

However, I did agree with some of the winners, so I must give credit where it’s due.

Kendrick Lamar deserved to win Best Rap Album for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” perhaps more than any other nomination deserved to win any other award that night.

The album is a masterpiece, exploring vulnerable storytelling in a beautiful and uncommon way that charts new territory in the rap genre — and it deserved to be recognized as such.

Next, I know “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras is a highly controversial song. Some people love its dark but upbeat quality, while others think it’s the cringiest release of the year.

However, the award of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance going to Kim Petras, a transgender woman, marks a major achievement for trans people everywhere.

Love it or hate it, you do have to admit that Petras and Smith’s performance of “Unholy” was iconic. The dark aesthetic was the most realized of any of the live performances of the evening.

Additionally, I was waiting all night for the brilliant, inspirational Lizzo to win one of her categories. I didn’t expect her to win Album of the Year, but her work deserves some recognition.

So, when she finally won Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” I breathed a sigh of relief knowing that she had not been robbed in the way another artist would be later that evening.

The name on everyone’s lips Sunday night was Beyoncé, who was only two awards away from being the most decorated Grammy winner going into the ceremony.

I was happy to see her win Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” — one of the most joyful songs on “Renaissance.”

When she won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and became the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, my eyes teared up with the significance of the moment. No one is more deserving.

But the final and most prestigious award, Album of the Year, was where my mood toward the 65th Grammy Awards really soured.

I can definitely get behind “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles winning Best Pop Vocal Album. However, this same album winning Album of the Year was a huge shock to me.

I came into the awards show believing without a doubt that Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” would easily sweep most of its categories — and most definitely Album of the Year.

When you consider the most prestigious category of Album of the Year, Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” was really the only other album that was near the same level as “Renaissance” in the category.

Sure, “Harry’s House” is a great record, but I have to believe that this award has some greater impact than just being a “great record.”

And when Styles said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often” in his acceptance speech, I nearly scratched my head in confusion.

What “people” is he referring to? White male artists who use queer aesthetics to benefit their image?

I’ve genuinely been pondering the statement for the past three days. I’m not sure what he means by “people like me,” but I’d argue that it’s a rather insensitive implication any way he meant it.

Finally, perhaps the biggest shock of the evening was Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” winning Song of the Year.

Admittedly, I hadn’t listened to Raitt’s 2022 album at the time of watching. Although I do think it’s a lovely and heartfelt country-folk ballad, it’s not able to compete against “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” by Taylor Swift or “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé.

Although I’m doubtful it will happen, I hope the Recording Academy begins to factor in not just its own preferences in music but also the cultural impact of musical works when awarding these general categories.

If next year’s Grammy Awards can find a way to democratize its nomination and award processes by incorporating fan opinions, maybe I won’t find it so irritating.

