It was the first home game of the 2022 football season, and as I squeezed my way through sweaty and intoxicated bodies to find a reasonable seat in the student section, my excitement for Penn State football only grew.

However, this excitement quickly turned to annoyance, and then disgust, when I witnessed the Penn State freshmen fumbling over the Alma Mater, sitting between quarters and not knowing how to properly shake their shakers.

Stupid freshmen.

I can’t even entirely rip on the freshmen because I witnessed students from my grade not knowing how to properly behave in the student section either.

What kind of world are we living in when a senior still doesn’t know the rules? Despicable, in my opinion.

So, I highly suggest that every student read the following guide for the student section, because trust me, a ton of you need it.

Rule No. 1: Thou shall know thy Alma Mater

Literally just Google “Penn State Alma Mater,” and the generous gods of the internet will supply you with the magical words of our ancestors.

If you can cram study a periodic table for chem or even memorize a Greek alphabet just to rush some creepy frat, then I promise you that you can memorize the Alma Mater.

Once you memorize it, you will not only feel closer to your Penn State comrades, but you also will no longer look like an idiot when you squint to read the lyrics at the football game.

Trust me, I’m doing you a favor by bullying you into memorizing it.

Rule No. 2: Thou shall not sit

Do not, and I mean DO NOT, under any circumstances, sit down during the Penn State game unless it’s halftime.

If you do, you will most likely get yelled at by an enthusiastic Penn State fan to get back on your feet until it’s the proper time to be seated.

I can speak from experience.

Get those shoe inserts, or wear those compression socks that cut off your circulation to a point that your legs go numb because you will stand for the full four hours.

Rule No. 3: Thou shall not wack thy neighbor

Listen here, because if you think you know how to properly shake your shaker, I’m telling you now that there's a 98% chance that you don’t.

When you shake your shaker, your elbow stays at a 90 degree angle with your forearm parallel to your torso, and you shake out and up.

Do not hit the person in front of you, and do not extend your arm so that it blocks the view of the person next to you.

When you bring the shaker back toward you before flicking it out again, refrain from whipping it too far behind you so that you hit an innocent bystander. Make it so that your arm stops before flicking the shaker over your shoulder.

If you can manage to shake the shaker right, you will make more friends than enemies at the games.

Rule No. 4: Thou shall not blow up condom balloons

Literally just stop with the condom balloons already. It was so last year.

Instead of wasting your rubbers at a football game, maybe you should be using them for what they were originally intended for.

Also, take into consideration that your fellow students have to clean up the soggy condoms at 6 a.m. the next day.

Ya’ll are nasty.

Rule No. 5: Thou shall stay the entire game

I’m gonna say something that a lot of you won’t like to hear — you’re not a true Penn State fan if you don’t stay from the first Alma Mater to the last.

If you think you’re a true Penn State fan but leave around the third quarter, let me tell you a little story.

A friend of mine once had to pee before the game began, and as she was in the bathroom stall doing her business, the first Alma Mater was sung without her.

When she returned to her seat and realized what had happened, she was completely enraged that she refused to speak to anyone until kickoff.

This same person also refuses to leave Beaver Stadium until she has embraced her neighbors in the joy that is singing the Alma Mater with the Penn State players at the end of the game, win or lose.

It could be a complete blowout of a game, and my friend will continue to stay in the stands the entire time.

Might I add that this particular person traveled all the way from the chaos that is New Jersey to attend a school in the middle of farmlands and cow poop.

If she can have this much school spirit, you can too. Stay the entire game, would ya?

