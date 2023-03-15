On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars for the 95th time. But were they all deserved?

I’m breaking down the major awards and discussing whether they were well-earned.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a couple of blogs reviewing all of the Best Picture nominees, and some of those films are discussed in this article. For more context on these films, check them out.

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

I was expecting this one, but I wasn’t necessarily pleased with it.

Don’t get me wrong, Quan was great in the film, and it was cool to see him in a film for the first time in several years.

However, I thought there was someone more deserving of the award: Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Keoghan is one of my favorite actors working today, and I was ecstatic when I heard he got nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” He killed his performance.

I even thought it was close between Quan and Brendan Gleeson, who was also in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Gleeson gave a great stoic performance in the film, and I thought he was slightly better than Quan.

Although I wasn’t completely upset with the award and was expecting him to win, I wish Keoghan or Gleeson would’ve won the award instead.

Get used to seeing “Everything Everywhere All at Once” a lot in this article because this is just one of seven awards it took home Sunday evening.

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

While I wasn’t pleased with Quan winning his award, this one really baffled me.

I love Jamie Lee Curtis, and she has given some of my favorite performances over the years, but she really shouldn’t have won this award.

Not only was she not in the film for that long, but she didn’t really wow me with her performance. I thought Kerry Condon should’ve won for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

She played a much more significant role in the film, was phenomenal in her performance and was way better than Curtis.

This was one award I was definitely not pleased with at all.

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser as Charlie in “The Whale”

I can’t make a perfect judgment on this pick because I have yet to see “The Whale.”

From what I’ve heard, however, it sounds like it should be interesting.

This is one of the first films Fraser has been in in years, and it earned him his first Academy Award. It's quite an accomplishment.

While I can’t make a testament to Fraser’s performance, I can say that Austin Butler was pretty good as rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Butler gave a solid performance and was able to belt out some of Presley’s iconic tunes pretty well. I thought he was going to take home the award, but Fraser got it instead.

I’ll have to check out “The Whale” sometime to see if Fraser’s performance lives up to the hype.

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

I liked Yeoh a lot in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and she was able to convey a powerful and emotional performance all while channeling her roots as an iconic action star.

However, I really thought Cate Blanchett was better in “Tár.” I felt Blanchett gave a much better performance and elevated Todd Field’s already-phenomenal script.

But does it really matter that much? Blanchett already has two Academy Awards under her belt while Yeoh, who has been acting for nearly four decades, has won zero until now.

While I didn’t necessarily think Yeoh was better than Blanchett this year, I thought it was a nice way to reward her solid performance this year along with honoring the iconic roles she portrayed in the past.

Although I was kind of surprised, I’m not too upset with this award.

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Yet another award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — but did it deserve it? I say no.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was a fine film, but I felt it got a lot more hype than it deserved.

I’m not totally outraged by this. I just thought there were several other films nominated that could’ve won over it.

“Tár,” “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” were all better films and should’ve won over “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

This was one of the movie's staggering seven Academy Awards, giving it a near sweep of the awards it was nominated for.

Overall, I wasn’t too pleased with the Academy Awards this year. “Tár,” my favorite film of the year, got zero wins, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a film I felt was slightly overhyped, got seven, including the coveted Best Picture.

Whatever. I need to stop caring about the Oscars. I just constantly get disappointed, and the awards themselves really don’t matter.

People forget the films that win, and the only things people remember are the awkward incidents (i.e. last year’s Will Smith slap and the misreading of “La La Land” for Best Picture in 2017). This time around, considering there were no notable incidents, no one will probably remember this year’s Oscars.

