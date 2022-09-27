Autumn can be the perfect time to cuddle up with a good book, but it can be hard to find one you like amidst the bustle of the fall semester.

To make it easier for everyone to choose, here are some of my favorite books in no particular order for every vibe in the upcoming fall months.

1. “Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

For the classic ‘80s horror fan, this Stephen King classic begins with bad luck from the very moment the Creed family moves into a large New England home.

Following Louis Creed and his family as he starts his new job at the University of Maine, we enter into the autumnal vibes of New England as the school year begins.

The coziness of a New England autumn doesn’t last long though, as Creed’s neighbor shows him to the “Pet Sematary'' — on Halloween night, no less.

But this “sematary” is no ordinary “sematary,” and the Creed family soon learns the true darkness of their new life in King’s spine-chilling and genuinely creepy novel.

Maybe try to limit your reading of this book to the daylight hours or risk convincing yourself that there is an undead cat slinking between your legs in the dark.

2. “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

For the dark academia fan, readers know Edmund “Bunny” Corcoran is dead from the start of this gothic-inspired classic — which recently just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Tartt creates a deeply twisted story detailing a group of classics students at the small and elite Hampden College in Vermont.

The New England collegiate setting makes this exactly the type of book you’d want to read on rainy days on campus. Become enthralled in it as you sit dramatically next to the window and listen to the storm.

The lengthy gothic horror novel will keep you enthralled for so long that the tea you inevitably brew is bound to go cold. (But don’t worry, using the microwave won’t ruin your dark academia vibe, I promise!)

Light some candles and grow haunted by Tartt’s prose just in time for the upcoming eerie fall evenings.

3. “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman

For the nostalgic, if you grew up watching the stop-motion animated movie from 2009, it’s time you take a look into the source work.

Though this book is marketed for younger readers, fans of the movie know just how creepy Gaiman’s story gets.

This short novella — which is just over 30,000 words — is the perfect story to take a break with during the hecticness of fall classes. Read a few pages here and there, and before you know it, you’ll be even deeper in the world of Coraline Jones and her “Other Mother.”

Once you've finished the novella, be sure to watch (or rewatch) the movie — it's a rare occasion in which I believe the movie is just as good as the book.

4. “Persuasion” by Jane Austen

For the classical romantic, Jane Austen’s last completed work is often described as “autumnal” in its tone and for good reason.

The novel tells the story of second chances at love, and though the story opens in “the summer of 1814,” it quickly fades into the fall with moods to match.

But it's not just the season that feels autumnal in nature.

Austen’s mature Anne watches as the man she was persuaded not to marry shows his affection for the young and blooming Louisa.

If you love Austen but haven’t had the opportunity to get to this poignant work — or even if you’re just a fan of modern remakes of “Pride and Prejudice” (whether it be the 1995 BBC version or the 2005 version) — fall is the perfect time to pick up this novel.

Cuddle up in a cozy sweater with Austen’s wonderful heroine, whom she states is “almost too good for [her].”

5. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

For quiet autumn evenings, Chbosky’s critically acclaimed “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a book that fits in so perfectly with Penn State’s fall semester, it would almost be a crime not to read it in the upcoming chilly months.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” navigates life through the lens of Charlie — a “wallflower” who observes often more than he interacts.

Though there are many reasons to read this book this fall, one special aspect of it is its relationship with Penn State — especially Penn State football. Charlie’s older brother attends the university as a football player, and though this storyline is often happening in the background, it's still fun to note and follow.

From Penn State football to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” this book has everything you could need to feel the full effects of fall. Not to mention, enough sadness, love, friendship, loss and nostalgia to last the whole season.

Make yourself a playlist from Charlie’s song suggestions throughout the book — including Nat King Cole’s “Autumn Leaves” and “Daydream” by The Smashing Pumpkins — and get cozy with this fall read.

6. “Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman

For the magic of the season and published in 1995, “Practical Magic” encapsulates that perfect ‘90s era of witches and their whimsical ways.

Set in Massachusetts, the Owens sisters live with their two aunts in a big, spooky home on Magnolia Street.

Charming and comedic with just the right mix of family, magic and romance, “Practical Magic” is so much fun, it might make you start acting a little witchy yourself.

Or, at the very least, you might start living by Sally Owens’ rules: “Always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder. Keep rosemary by your garden gate. Plant roses and lavender, for luck. Fall in love whenever you can.”

Don’t forget to check out the movie, too, for the ultimate autumn atmosphere.

7. “Interview with the Vampire” by Anne Rice

For the Team Edward stans, Rice’s debut gothic horror novel follows a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac (a mouthful!) as he tells a reporter the story of his 200 years as a vampire.

The book features a common vampire dilemma — to feed or not to feed on the blood of humans.

While Louis satiates himself on animals only, his immortal companion (and the one who turned him into a vampire in the first place), Lestat de Lioncourt, does not limit himself in the same way.

The novel follows Louis’ life, including themes of love, family, and (as per usual) the pain and suffering of immortality.

Is there any better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with 200-year-old vampires?

Once you finish the book, be sure to check out the 1994 movie adaptation featuring a young and moody Brad Pitt as Louis.

8. “Mongrels” by Stephen Graham Jones

For the Team Jacob stans, following a young unnamed boy living with his Aunt Libby and Uncle Darren, Jones’ “Mongrels” explores classic themes of family and anxieties — only the characters in this story are a little different.

While his aunt and uncle are both full-blown werewolves, the narrator is still waiting for his wolfish traits to appear.

Jones’ novel follows this unnamed boy from the age of 7 to17, and what he craves most is his first transformation under the full moon — to be a werewolf like his aunt, uncle and grandfather. This book provides you with the classic monster feelings, but with new twists and lore about the werewolf community.

The coming-of-age feeling of belonging pairs with the supernatural monster themes to make “Mongrels” a perfectly fun yet substantial fall read for werewolf lovers everywhere.

9. “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson

For readers craving a ghost story, Shirley Jackson is known as one of the most influential — and tortured — writers of the horror genre.

The author described herself as a “practicing amateur witch” who put hexes on publishing companies, and was sharply witty, though heavily criticized due to her role as a woman in the early horror genre.

“The Haunting of Hill House,” published in 1959, is still considered one of the best ghost stories of all time and focuses on Dr. Montague, Theodora, Eleanor and Luke as they stay in the Hill House, which was allegedly home to supernatural powers.

Though initially just met with some spooky encounters, the house’s troubling powers soon begin to grow and impact the characters staying in it.

Shirley is known to write horror that explores “psychic damage to which women are especially prone,” and “The Haunting of Hill House” does not disappoint on that front.

Get ready to feel spooked and thrilled as you make your way through this paranormal novel and check out the accompanying Netflix series that is loosely based on Jackson’s work.

10. “Travels with Charley: In Search of America” by John Steinbeck

For nonfiction fans, Steinbeck’s novel opens after Hurricane Donna in the fall of 1960.

The work follows Steinbeck’s journey as he travels through the United States in a camper named Rocinante (after Don Quixote's horse) as he searches for the answers to life’s many questions.

Accompanied by his standard poodle, Charley, Steinbeck’s journey begins in the fall and ends not long after the season ends — notable through his beautiful descriptions of the autumn scenes he witnesses on his journey: “It isn’t only color but a glowing, as though the leaves gobbled the light of the autumn sun and then released it slowly.”

Brew yourself some strong coffee in a tin camping mug and sit outside while you take in Steinbeck’s strong yet gentle prose.

