Jewelry and paintings and art, oh my.

During the fall 2021 semester, State College welcomed several pop-up shops filled to the brim with artwork and accessories from various student artists at Penn State, as well as State College residents.

One such pop-up occurred in the downtown Urban Outfitters on Dec. 3, where tables for student artists were set up on both the lower and upper levels.

Following a widespread invitation that was sent out to students in the School of Visual Arts via their Penn State emails, several jumped at the opportunity to have their art on display and for sale to the public.

Having been involved in several pop-ups in the past herself, Isabella Del Signore said the chance to set up shop inside a retail store was a unique experience. She said it was the first time the State College Urban Outfitters location had offered to host a pop-up.

Despite it being the first time, she said the management at the Urban Outfitters made the environment a welcoming place for the artists involved.

“I wasn’t entirely sure going into it what was going to happen,” Del Signore said. “But the management team is so amazing… They gave us access to the faculty lounge in case we needed to get water or use the restroom or anything like that. And they really just treated us like we were meant to be there.”

In addition to providing behind-the-scenes accommodations, Del Signore said the staff at Urban Outfitters also created name signs for each of the artists to hang on their tables.

A pop-up can include a wide range of artists who each typically have a table or booth to set up whatever they’re selling for prices they normally set themselves, according to Del Signore. She said once everything is set up, the main goal is to get acquainted with people browsing the pop-up and to guide them toward a purchase.

In a popular clothing shop like Urban Outfitters, Del Signore said there was probably a mix of people coming specifically for the pop-up and people who happened to stumble upon it while shopping for clothing. Either way, she said having that many eyes on the artwork is a great opportunity for any artist.

A month prior, Del Signore said she also participated in a pop-up at 3 Dots Downtown on Nov. 6, which featured a range of local artists.

Running a pop-up isn’t as easy as bringing whatever you have at home and selling it to people though, Del Signore said. Artists who want to actually make a profit, she said, have to manage their pop-ups to figure out a balance between making art they want to make versus making art people would want to buy.

Some people came fully decked out with artwork to sell, while others offered stickers, clothing, jewelry, postcards and other handmade knick knacks.

Del Signore said her table at Urban Outfitters featured various original prints and upcycled clothing she created wearable art with, while her table at 3 Dots also included a painting and on-the-spot caricature drawings.

Having the opportunity to interact with not only customers but other artists showcasing their work is an incredibly rewarding experience, Del Signore said. Getting to make connections is “one of the best parts” of pop-up shops and markets, she said.

“It's helped me a lot to realize who I am and to be comfortable in my own skin, and the beautiful part is that you can share that with other people,” Del Signore said. “Pop-ups are open to everybody. Even if you aren't involved in an art community… you can interact with art instead of it being an exclusive event that's only for a creative community.”

With a collection of prints geared toward a more collegiate audience, fall 2021 Penn State art graduate Carlin Spinney said she hadn’t had much experience with pop-ups prior to the one at Urban Outfitters.

In preparation for it, Spinney said she wanted to make sure she could offer a range of different prints, including characters and themes from Disney and “Harry Potter” movies, floral designs and humorous imagery.

With her artwork finished and stored in a garbage bag for safekeeping, Spinney said she set off to Urban Outfitters. When she got there, she said there wasn’t much of an order as to where each person should set up, and instead it was more of a first-come, first-serve basis for tables.

As a college student at the time and a child of a single parent, Spinney said it isn’t always easy to procure artwork at a good price, so she wanted to keep hers within a “reasonable” range, anywhere from $5 to $25.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The Daily Collegian staffers’ spring 2022 playlist⼁Regan Gross’ top songs This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is junior photographer Regan Gross, who joined The Daily Collegian in May 2021.

After getting set up, Spinney said the day consisted of talking with people perusing the store and getting to know the other artists as well as keeping a watch over her table in case anyone wanted to take home a piece of unique artwork.

While she said she would definitely think about participating in a pop-up again, for now Spinney said she’s focused on her academic work as a graduate art therapy student, and she remains focused on making the kind of art she wants to make — not necessarily art that would sell.

Another student involved in the Urban Outfitters pop-up was Summer Han, who showcased a collection of prints, original pieces and handcrafted jewelry.

With a mission to get her name out there as an artist, Han (junior-drawing and painting) said via email the main reason for participating in the pop-up was to showcase her work to a wide range of people.

Han said while preparing for the pop-up was challenging, it was a rewarding experience getting to show people the artwork she made and to be recognized as a professional artist.

Han said anyone who wants to be a professional artist should be on the lookout for opportunities like the Urban Outfitters pop-up to get their name out there and to potentially make some profit while doing so.

“As an artist, it’s hard to become known,” Han said. “For artists who want to pursue art as a career and want to make a living doing what they love, they have to go after any opportunity they come across.

“Even if you don’t make much money or the opportunity became a total flop, you still got experience — good or bad — you still networked in some way and [were] courageous enough to share your passion to the world.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT