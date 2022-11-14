The State College bubble tea scene just added another player to its ever-growing collection of tea shops: Teadori.

A craze that seems to have taken over the State College community, Teadori is one of several bubble tea shops that has opened its doors in the last couple of months.

Located at 454 E. College Ave., Teadori specializes in “premium handcrafted boba,” according to its Instagram bio.

In addition, Teadori runs a huge social media campaign, including dozens of videos on Instagram and TikTok featuring Penn State students promoting the store, as well as a TikTok with influencer and Penn State celebrity Katie Feeney.

As someone who had never tried bubble teas, I was excited to try Teadori and see what all of the hype was about.

When I walked in, the shop felt instantly welcoming. Bright white walls, big ceilings and modern decor gave the place its insta-worthy vibe.

Additionally, the shop had a table of board games for guests and offered free Wi-Fi, which would make this a perfect spot for studying or hanging out with friends.

Pumpkin spice milk tea

I knew I wanted to try an out-of-the-box flavor, so once I opened the menu, I knew exactly what flavor to try.

Located under the “specialteas” category, I caught the apple — or tea — of my eye: pumpkin spice.

Yeah, you read that right. Pumpkin spice milk tea.

As a self-certified pumpkin spice addict, (Yes, I was one of those people counting down the days back in August for the Starbucks pumpkin spice drop.) I knew exactly what flavors I was looking for: the creaminess from the milk, the spiciness from the spices and the unmistakable flavor of a fall favorite: pumpkin.

When ordering, you get the option to adjust the sweetness, ice amount and whether you’d like to add toppings like boba or cheese foam.

I chose to add boba since it was something I never tried before, and I adjusted the sweetness down to 75%.

Boy, was I impressed.

The tea was creamy, sweet and delicious. The whole drink tasted like pumpkin pie with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, and I would recommend it to anyone who likes pumpkin. Honestly, it exceeded any expectations I had coming in.

As for the boba, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. The texture is unique, being both sticky and gooey at the same time. I didn’t mind it at first, but by the end, I could not finish all of the boba left at the bottom of my cup.

The drink itself was $6.25, and the boba was an additional $0.75, bringing the drink total to $7 — a little pricey for a college student. However, it’s roughly equivalent to what I would pay for an iced pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, so it’s not too far out of my budget.

Strawberry slush with cheese foam

In order to get another flavor profile in my taste test, I decided to add a second drink — for scientific reasons.

I’m not a big tea girl, so I decided to get a strawberry slush with cheese foam. I was a little hesitant on the cheese foam, but go big or go home, right?

I also got this beverage at 75% sweetness because while I have a sweet tooth, I often find regular strawberry smoothies to be too sweet.

Cheese foam? Not my thing. It had a really sour flavor and was just not my cup of tea.

The slush itself was OK — nothing that wowed me like the pumpkin spice. It had little to no flavor, and I don’t know if it was from the cheese foam or the 75% sweetness, but everytime I sipped, I would get 0% strawberry flavor and a mouthful of seeds. Overall, not my jam.

The slush cost $6.50, and if this was my thing, it would have been a killer deal for a smoothie.

All in all, I would recommend trying the milk teas over the slushes, but don’t take my word for it — you should go check Teadori out for yourself.

Teadori is open from noon to midnight every day — making it perfect for a late-night sweet tooth craving or an afternoon pick-me-up.

