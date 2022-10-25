Since singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the world has been waiting.

Her other nine studio albums span the genres of country, pop, R&B and folk — so fans were completely uncertain as to which genre Swift would choose for her 10th album.

From her extensive album rollout and hype-building strategy across social media platforms — notably the “Midnights Mayhem with Me” TikTok series that introduced the track list — the release of “Midnights” was simply unavoidable if you were anywhere online.

But then again, you really wouldn’t want to avoid what might be Swift’s strongest album to date.

“Midnights” marks the return of Swift’s glitzy synth-pop style that garnered international acclaim on “1989” and “reputation.”

This time, though, she layers on the matured introspective lyricism of “folklore” and “evermore” to create a record that tells the story of 13 sleepless nights in a way that is both a lone late-night reflection and an instant hit.

This combination of initially incompatible elements works so well because Swift learned from “folklore” and “evermore” that taking risks can pay off — from experimental production choices like pitched-down melodies, to unexpected cadences and using more of her lower range.

The subdued folk-pop style of her previous two albums gave her expert lyricism a chance to shine. And, now that we know what Swift is capable of, she was ready to go back to what she does best — being the biggest pop star of her generation.

“Midnights” is an ongoing conversation between Swift and herself — even songs that are directed to lovers or enemies don’t exactly intend for the subject to be the audience.

Listening to “Midnights” is more like reading Swift’s diary, and it feels like you’ve landed on a special, private piece of art rather than listening to the most popular album in the world right now.

Album openers “Lavender Haze” and “Maroon” help set the scene for a technicolor romantic experience for the small nighttime hours.

These tracks guide you into Swift’s updated pop sound and promise that she’ll bear her heart to you by the end of the 44-minute run time.

Swift’s highly anticipated collaboration with award-winning artist Lana Del Rey, “Snow on the Beach,” was the biggest disappointment of the album.

Del Rey’s voice is really only detectable in the second half of the chorus, but that half is enough to make you angry that it wasn’t a full verse.

Swift and Del Rey’s voices blend beautifully as they capture the seemingly impossible feeling of falling in love, though the sound doesn’t exactly elicit the vibe of “midnight.”

And, although the album may start out romantic, it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift record without piercingly pinpoint-accurate observations about Swift herself.

The bridge of “You’re On Your Own, Kid” rivals the infamous bridges of “All Too Well” and “champagne problems” that built Swift’s songwriting reputation.

The song explores Swift’s insecurities while visiting home with a bluntness that’s reminiscent of “this is me trying” and “mirrorball.”

“Anti-Hero,” the album’s lead single, explores similar themes — making these songs a great listening choice at midnight, if you like to experience emotional turmoil.

“Karma,” perhaps the most anticipated track on “Midnights,” will become a defining song in Swift’s career.

After exploring the concept of revenge across the entirety of her sixth studio album, “reputation,” “Karma” retroactively describes how Swift has overcome her sometimes negative perception in the public eye.

The glam, trap-infused pop style that Swift and producer Jack Antonoff have cultivated is unstoppable in “Midnights” — but I appreciate the presence of the softer and somewhat slower songs on the album.

“Labyrinth,” “Sweet Nothing” and “Mastermind” are lullabies that meet you at the end of a long night of overthinking and reminiscing about the rest of the album.

The seven bonus tracks on “Midnights (3am Edition),” which Swift released three hours after the original 13 tracks, bear the production style of previous collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Although they are some of the strongest individual tracks of the album, Swift made the right choice not to include them on the standard version. The cohesion of the original 13 tracks is indisputably flawless, and the storyline is perfectly clear.

“Paris” strikes me as the “3am Edition” track that’s most likely to stay underrated. It’s instantly recognizable as a classic — a piece of pop perfection that would’ve worked seven years ago and will work well into the future.

But with so many strong songs on one album, not every track will have its chance to shine.

In total, “Midnights” is a major success for Swift. With the dawn of her new, invigorated pop sound, she continues to forge ahead toward previously unfathomable accomplishments in the music industry to reclaim her crown as one of the greatest pop artists of our time.

