Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ‘hometown show’ recap: Beyond our wildest dreams | Blog

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has certainly been a long time coming for the thousands of fans who packed into Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this weekend for three sold-out shows.

Swift’s arrival in the City of Brotherly love fell almost exactly six months after the Great Ticketmaster War of Nov. 15, 2022, when Swifties all over the country logged into their accounts at the same exact time to fight for pre-sale tickets, only to watch them vanish the second they were clicked on.

If you were one of the lucky ones to score a spot in the stadium, the anticipation for this weekend has been building for quite some time.

In the months leading up to it, Swifties bonded over the excitement of seeing her on tour for the first time in five years and ended up creating a fan project based on the lyric: “So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it,” from her song “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Thousands of fans dug through their craft drawers and dusted off their old bracelet making kits to create Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets to trade at the show they were attending.

All it took was walking down a row or two of cars tailgating before the show to find people with bracelets lining both wrists — ready and willing to trade. The bracelets worked as impeccable conversation starters between complete strangers, who by the end of the transaction felt like old friends.

The feeling of camaraderie carried over into the stadium, where fans chatted excitedly in the outrageously long merchandise lines and complimented each other’s outfits while passing in the packed stadium concourse.

Many found their seats in time to enjoy the opening acts — pop singer GAYLE, who sings the viral song “abcdefu,” and indie artist Phoebe Bridgers, who shares many of her fans with Swift.

The crowd went crazy for “abcdefu,” and even crazier when after a brief intermission, Bridgers and her band entered the stage to Disturbed’s “Down With The Sickness” and jumped right into her hit song, “Motion Sickness.”

The highlight of Bridgers’s set was definitely the closing song, “I Know the End” — infamous for its ending, fans screamed as the music swelled.

Moments before 8 p.m., a clock appeared on the stage’s giant screen signaling Swift was about to start the show.

Swift emerged from the center of the stage to sing “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.”

People screamed, people cried and then snapped back into reality to start singing along as she moved into “Cruel Summer.”

An extremely unique aspect of the Eras Tour is that it spans over three hours and covers most of the albums Swift has released. She explained that she was going through her 17 years of music while strumming the guitar before playing “Lover,” but that wasn’t the only time Swift chatted with the audience.

Multiple times throughout the show, Swift mentioned growing up in Reading, Pennsylvania, which is less than an hour from Lincoln Financial Field. Swift explained the special place Philadelphia has always held in her heart.

Attending the “hometown show” felt incredibly personal for everyone in the audience, especially when it came time for the surprise songs.

As if the 44-song set list wasn’t exciting enough, Swift also plays two “surprise” songs from her discography acoustically at every show. She said she will try not to repeat any throughout the tour unless she messes up the lyrics or if they’re from her latest album, “Midnights.”

But before surprise song o’clock, Swift delivered the most stellar vocal and visual performances of her career for each era.

A surprising stand-out was the “Evermore” set, which took place in a magical forest where witches carried illuminated globes and made the stage floor glow whenever they moved.

It seems as though in the age of smartphones, it’s almost impossible to attend a concert without looking around and facing a sea of screens. But, there was a shocking lack of filming at the Eras Tour, likely because people were simply satisfied with witnessing the grandiose of Swift with their own eyes.

Swift performed her greatest hits throughout the night — singing “Look What You Made Me Do” while her backup dancers, dressed as previous eras, rolled onstage locked in plastic boxes, delivering a hauntingly bare rendition of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” and getting every single person to dance to “Shake it Off.”

Her hold over the crowd never faltered for all three hours of the show, especially when she revealed the line, “with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door” from the first surprise song, “gold rush,” was about the Philadelphia Eagles and not the band Eagles.

Swift ended the historic night with an explosive performance of “Karma,” as confetti and fireworks burst into the Philadelphia sky.

Afterwards, fans of all ages gushed over how that was the best concert they’d ever seen, and how absolutely nobody is “doing it” like Taylor Swift right now.

The Eras Tour certainly proved that to be true, and the memories made this weekend in Philadelphia will surely last a lifetime.

