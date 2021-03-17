While sitting in the HUB-Robeson Center procrastinating their assignments, two Penn State students came up with a way to avoid doing homework — reviewing State College lasagna.

Kyle Carson and George Lesher made the @zagnaboys Instagram account as a joke, but since its creation about three weeks ago, the account has attracted more than 700 followers.

“Kyle and I always seem to come up with our best ideas when we're procrastinating our accounting homework,” Lesher (junior-accounting) said.

Carson (junior-accounting), who is the main content-creator for the Instagram account, said the goal is to review every State College lasagna in a way that makes people laugh.

According to Lesher, part of the hilarity and intrigue of the account is the face blurring and voice alterations on each review video. While they don’t necessarily want to remain anonymous, he said Carson’s video edits add to the funny theme.

Lesher, who is most focused on making people laugh, said he came up with their scoring categories and new slogan: “taste, consistency, noods.”

After coming up with the idea, Carson and Lesher recruited their friend Bri Boyle as the third lasagna critic.

Boyle (junior-secondary social studies education) said she wanted to join the “zagna boys” because it sounded like fun, and she said lasagna is a meal that brings people together.

Although the three reviewers were already friends, Lesher said they have bonded more through their hunt for the best lasagna.

“It's just crazy how lasagna can bring three people together,” Lesher said. “And we get a real good kick out of it.”

So far, the “zagna boys” have reviewed the lasagna dishes from The Corner Room, Olive Garden and Brother’s Pizza — of which Olive Garden holds the highest score at 6.6.

While their journey to review every lasagna in State College just started, Carson said they have plans to expand the scope of the account in the future.

From reviewing “Meatball Mondays” at McLanahan’s to creating t-shirts, the “zagna boys” have a lot up their sleeves.

In addition to their reviews, the “zagna boys” have asked their followers to submit pictures of their own lasagna to be featured or roasted.

John Kenna said he submitted a picture of the worst-looking lasagna he’d seen to get a laugh out of his friends.

Since he knows Carson and Lesher, Kenna (junior-accounting) wanted to contribute to their account as a follower.

“I think [the account] is funny, and no one expects it,” Kenna said. “There aren't even lasagna places in State College, so it's just so randomly out there.”

As random as Kenna might find the account, Carson said his inspiration came from his Italian background and a few key people.

“We want to be the Guy Fieri of lasagna,” Carson said. “[Our] other big inspirations are Steve Jobs, Michael Jordan [and] Michael Scott.”

Carson said he wants his followers to respect the “integrity” and “poise” of each review while also learning about what makes a good lasagna.

“Keep an open mind when you're eating lasagna,” Carson said. “Never put cottage cheese in lasagna — that's all I have to say.”

As the “zagna boys” continue posting about their favorite Italian dish, Boyle said she is excited to see where this experience will take them — especially if their following keeps growing.

“We hope that other people are as in love with lasagna as we are.”