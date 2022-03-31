Being a “theatre person” can be a tough gig — auditions and rehearsals only scratch the surface of the difficulties of being in show business. Whether they’re a Broadway professional or a local community theatre star, everybody in the industry has to endure the challenges that come with it.

For women in theatre though, the industry comes with a unique set of challenges.

From worrying about self-image to the pressures of having to be practically perfect in every way, many of Penn State’s women in theatre have had to navigate a string of topics they say don’t arise as often among men.

Marley Bradner has been involved in theatre since she was a toddler. Growing up surrounded by people who love theatre, Bradner (senior-biology) said she has come to appreciate the power of community building that the art intrinsically has.

The magic of live theatre really comes from its ability to create a piece of temporary art that’s ever-changing and impactful to so many people, Bradner said. She said over the years, she has come to learn the value and purpose of every person through theatre.

However, despite the plethora of joys theatre can provide, Bradner said there are challenges she has experienced time and time again.

Constantly competing against other women, especially when those women are friends and colleagues, is one of the greatest challenges, Bradner said. Whether it's about talent or physical appearance, Bradner said every woman experiences the competitive nature of theatre and the nagging feelings of having to be perfect in order to succeed.

“You don't want to have to compare yourself to other people, but it just happens so naturally,” Bradner said. “There's definitely far more women in theatre now than there are men… I think that has created even more struggles where you have to compete even harder, and you have to fit a look. Whereas, I think just because there are fewer men, it's not as much of a battle for them.”

Women have to prove to everyone in the industry how talented they are every chance they can, but men can casually walk into a room, and because there is a greater need for them, they can get away with not having to be seen as “perfect,” Bradner said.

Having participated in community theatre productions since she was 8, Peyton Thiem said one of the most challenging aspects of theatre as a woman is simply being in it. She said she has also experienced the pressures of having to look a certain way to even be considered for a role.

There’s always pressure for women to be a triple threat, someone who can sing, act and dance phenomenally, Thiem (sophomore-planetary science and astronomy) said. And because there will “always be someone better than you,” that pressure can really get to actresses, she said.

“When you make a job resume you don't put things like your hair color, your eye color, your height, weight,” Thiem said. “But I had my weight on my resume, just out there for everyone to see because they care about that — they care so much about that.”

Thiem said her original goal was to go to school for theatre, but it was pushed away by some of the classist barriers she found along the way, including costly application fees and the expenses of having to audition at various schools.

Unless someone is fortunate enough to have financial support along the way, Thiem said their chances of being able to move to a theatre hub and establish themselves is low. She said this is an issue many people face and ultimately causes people to abandon their dreams of being actors.

Performing in her first live theatre production since freshman year of high school, Cailie Shanks recently starred in The Thespian Society’s production of “9 to 5.” But she’s no stranger to show business.

Throughout high school and into college, Shanks (senior-marketing) said she’s been involved in competitive dance. Though she doesn’t consider herself a “veteran” of theatre, Shanks said she understands the similarities of theatre and dance and the passion it takes to be involved in both.

“I think that the feeling of being on stage is very similar with theatre and dance because it's a performance,” Shanks said. “Being able to perform regardless of if I'm singing, acting or dancing — it's all the same to me. I didn't really feel like I took a break from the stage, just theatre.”

Shanks said what she loves about theatre specifically is the ability to build connections with people and see them transform into completely different personas when they’re on stage.

Behind the scenes though, Shanks said she has experienced challenges with returning to theatre. With costuming for instance, Shanks said it has been challenging to have other people find appropriate costumes for her as a “bigger girl.”

“I know how to dress myself day to day to feel confident and to best accentuate myself, but they don't always,” Shanks said. “I think that is something that I would like to change… It doesn't matter your size or appearance or anything like that. You got the part because of your acting, your singing and your abilities.

“So costuming should be the least of your worries. And it's really sad when that doesn’t always fall into play.”

She said while she was receiving great critiques about her performance, not having access to as many costumes as some of the other women in the show felt like an external pressure forcing her to question whether she should actually be on stage.

Going forward, Shanks said she wants to see more productions that don’t focus on a person’s physical attributes when casting. She said she wants to see casting directors get out of the habit of typecasting women or molding them to fit certain parts based on their looks.

Shanks said if she had the chance to tell her younger self a piece of advice about performing, it would be to not care about what other people think so much. Instead, she said she would go into every role with the expectation to have fun and find her own confidence.

For women who want to get involved but feel like they can’t for any reason, Shanks said now is the time to take the first step.

“It's never too late to start something new,” Shanks said. “Find what makes you happy. If that's theatre or if it's basketball, and you've never touched it before, just don't be afraid to do it — it could be something that was missing from your life previously.”

Women in theatre have to show no fear in the face of adversity and be willing to stand up for themselves, Bradner said. Whether it’s on stage or behind the scenes, she said any woman belongs in theatre just as much as any man.

“Know your worth, and step into those positions and demand them and say, ‘I am right for that job,’” Bradner said. “I think women need to not be afraid to do that because men have been doing it for forever.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Bhakti Yoga Center in downtown State College offers affordable yoga option for students Underneath East College Avenue in downtown State College lies Bhakti Yoga Center — a place w…