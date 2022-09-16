Now that we’re already halfway through the semester, it’s time to bring awareness to our mental health and take care of ourselves.

I have compiled a list (in no particular order) of tips that students can refer to whenever they feel too overwhelmed with assignments.

Get as much sleep as you can

No matter how much work you have and what everyone else is planning on doing, you need to sleep.

I am a firm believer that if you don't have the energy in the moment for a task, you won’t get it done later that day — so take a nap or go to bed early and get the assignment done later.

Maintain a good and healthy diet

Food is fuel. If you’re feeling down or have low energy, make your favorite dish, and fill yourself with everything your body needs.

Pasta, specifically Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta, is my all-time favorite.

Don’t overfill your schedule

The pressure of college is intense. While you want to keep a healthy mindset, you are also forced to believe that you have to do five tasks at once.

This is a common misconception.

It’s OK to have a day in the week when you do nothing. Try to work on things in increments so that your schedule isn’t packed.

Watch a movie or TV show

The best stress reliever is to remove yourself from the thing making you stressed in the first place.

I find that rewatching comforting movies and TV shows always allows me to relax and start anew when it’s time to get working again.

Personally, I’ve been rewatching “The Witcher” on Netflix for the third time.

Be active

Whether it’s going on a walk to get food or going to the gym, being outside in itself is great for your mind and body.

A great campus destination to relax and take a walk is The Arboretum at Penn State, especially now that the seasons are changing.

Create a reward system

The best feeling in the world is when you get to cross off something from your agenda book or calendar.

So, reward yourself for getting that task done, whether it’s big or small. Have a piece of candy, or take a 15-minute break.

Maintain a schedule

When you’re feeling overwhelmed with your assignments, another great solution is to organize your semester in some way.

It could be a physical agenda book or a Google calendar — whichever works better for you.

Find a cute place to study

My biggest struggle as a freshman was finding a good place to study where I didn’t feel overwhelmed. This could be a cafe downtown, the library, or even your dorm or apartment.

I’ve been recently going to the library or Elixr Coffee in downtown State College.

Set up the environment so it provides a welcoming and motivating space to get your stuff done.

Make a study playlist

I have created two playlists in the past for not only walking to class but also for studying. Music can be used as a relaxer and a motivator. Find yourself a playlist that works for you, or make your own.

The best playlists to listen to are ones that include upbeat songs or have chill melodies.

Plan for a self-care day at least once a week

Once a week, plan for a day when you'll be able to relax and destress.

I always find these days to be Sundays, when my roommates and I clean up and prepare for the upcoming week.

Always have something to look forward to

Going along with rewarding yourself, have something to look forward to every day.

It’ll keep you in high spirits for the day because you’ll be looking forward to something exciting for the whole day.

Clean!

Stress-cleaning is amazing.

Not only do you clean up your living space, but it also clears the mind because you are so hyper-focused on the task at hand.

Surround yourself with good people

Create a healthy circle of friends. Check out Penn State’s student-run clubs on OrgCentral, or strike up a conversation with your neighbor.

Surrounding yourself with good people brings more positivity into your life.

Utilize your support network

This is the most important tip.

If you’re struggling, reach out to whomever you feel comfortable talking to. It’s always good to talk things out so you can collaborate on solutions — but it’s also OK to just rant and let your feelings out.

If you can’t reach out to a friend or family member, Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services is a resource open to any Penn State student who needs mental health services.

