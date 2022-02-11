Hungry students, like Emily Brion, headed to Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center for a snack at Panda Express recently may have been disappointed to discover the restaurant was out of teriyaki chicken and more.

“I always get cream cheese Rangoons, and [Panda hasn’t] had them for at least a month.” Brion (sophomore-animal sciences) said. “[Panda workers] said that they were having issues getting them from the distributor… it has been [disappointing].”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain shortages have created problems across all industries, including institutions like Penn State, according to Director of Purchasing for Penn State Housing and Food Services John Mondock.

”The entire industry, not just Penn State, is experiencing supply chain issues.” Mondock said.

Mondock pointed toward Penn State’s large scale distribution processes as a big reason why Campus Dining has been able to stay afloat.

”We deal directly a lot with manufacturers, you know — Tyson [Foods], Kraft [Foods], Heinz — you name it,” Mondock said.

However, Mondock said these brands are “experiencing shortages, as well, with their supply chains.”

For Anthony Ross, Panda Express has been out of one of his go-to meals lately — General Tso’s chicken.

“I just substitute it, but I would like to have it,” Ross (freshman-engineering) said. “It's not the end of the world, but it's nice to have.”

Brayden Horton added he noticed the absence of Panda’s cream cheese Rangoons.

“I definitely like those,” Horton (freshman-engineering) said.

Jessica Chhan, general manager at Panda Express, said she’s been working to help to mitigate the restaurant’s supply chain issues.

”Right now we're currently out of… the crispy almond chicken breast, cream cheese Rangoons, chow mein egg noodles, chicken eggrolls.” Chhan said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Even if those menu items were in stock, chopsticks and forks have been running low as well, according to Chhan.

“At one point, there were shortages on bowls and plates, too, so we had to run to Sam's Club to buy some,” Chhan said.

Mondock pointed toward Penn State's warehouse system as a possible solution.

”We have our own warehouse facility that services Penn State,” Mondock said. “So, we are maintaining extra warehouse inventory where we can.”

Additionally, Mondock said Penn State Dining has been “substituting some items… with a different brand or a different product.”

Mondock said he’s uncertain as to when supply chain issues will come to an end.

“Manufacturers are telling us we could see this for another six months, so it's hard to say,” Mondock said. “We also heard from some manufacturers that it would be better by October [2021], which never materialized. We foresee at least until probably summer.”

Pam Watters, interim associate director of retail dining, said supply chain issues have affected HUB Dining in various ways.

“It's affecting each brand that we have. It could be as simple as ranch dippers… and boxes,” Watters said. “At Starbucks, there was an almond milk shortage at one time. At Jamba, there was a mango shortage. So it's just random things, and as they fill those items, it could be something else later.”

Finding drivers to deliver these items to campus has become an issue as well, according to Watters.

Watters said communication could help to better explain the lingering issues to customers.

”We try to have our signage up so customers know why they are out of things,” Watters said. “Some of these things are just not in the market for us to get right now.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE