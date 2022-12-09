Penn State students are about to enter the final week of the semester and are welcoming their winter vacation after final exams, projects and essays.

The arrival of Christmas, for those who celebrate it during break, signifies the end of the year, and most people buy and send gifts to their family and friends.

Some Penn State students shared their ideas of what they’re buying for Christmas and where they buy gifts.

Kiera Dowdell said she thinks it’s easier to buy gifts from online stores.

“I actually recommend Etsy. They have a bunch of cool stuff, and I just got a personalized gift for my grandmother the other day,” Dowdell (sophomore-premedicine) said. “You can add your own words and stuff on a little tote bag. It’s cute.”

Dowdell said that if someone wants to buy a gift in State College, Urban Outfitters is “probably [the] main store,” and although it’s a little bit expensive, it has “a lot of different stuff” and clothing.

Mohammed Khaled also said Etsy is also a good place to buy unique gifts because there are “some artists and handicrafts things” on the website.

“When I go there, I should have an idea what that person likes,” Khaled (senior-industrial engineering) said. “For example, sculptures or art on pieces of wood, like that kind of stuff… I find really good pieces on Etsy.”

Bhavya Aplash said he thinks a unique gift should “relate to their hobbies,” and he recommends that people see if they can make something handmade before turning to stores.

“I do like some art stuff, so I would like to try a little watercolor painting,” Aplash (freshman-computer science) said.

Shravya Chillamcherla, who is originally from India, said she’s excited to celebrate Christmas this year in the U.S., and she usually “buys lots of stuff like gifts from Amazon.”

Chillamcherla (freshman-computer science) said she thinks “customized gifts” are a good idea to send as a unique gift to others.

Other students also shared some stores in State College where fellow peers can buy special gifts.

“I think there are a couple stores, but it depends on the person,” Zane Saylor said. “Maybe something like an art gallery at an art store like the Douglas Albert Gallery downtown. I like that store a lot.”

Saylor (junior-Earth science and policy) said he thinks some people enjoy “really special” gifts.

Marilena Hadjieftychiou shared some of her favorite stores to buy inexpensive gifts — such as Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart and Five Below.

For unique gifts, Hadjieftychiou (freshman-literature and psychology) said stationery store The Nittany Quill is a good place because “[there’s] some pretty cute handmade stuff there.”

