Halloween may be over, but for Penn State, the campus has no lack of old buildings that can give students the creeps — no matter what time of year it is.

Eno Abrefa said she thinks Old Main is “super spooky.”

“Just walking past it gives me the heebie-jeebies,” Abrefa (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Abrefa said when there’s fog around Old Main, it’s especially creepy. The older parts of the Willard Building can also be spooky at night, she said.

Bilal Ahmad (junior-digital marketing) also described Old Main as “creepy as h---,” and Sidney Patterson also expressed concern over Old Main.

“The doors are always locked,” Patterson (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “I want to know what is inside.”

Patterson said she wonders what could be hiding inside of Old Main. She said she doesn’t know of anyone who has ever been inside of the building.

Patterson also said the library is a building that gives off “spooky vibes.”

Having spent a few nights in the Pattee and Paterno Library as a freshman, Ahmad said the library also creeped him out.

Danielle Greenstein said the “creepiest” part of the library is when “the voice over the loudspeaker reminds you it’s time to go.”

“If I’m alone, the library freaks me out, especially at night,” Greenstein (freshman-communications) said.

On the south end of campus lies Atherton Hall, home to Schreyer Honors College — and also a building Madi Kuruc said she believes is “haunted.”

Kuruc (freshman-psychology) said the doors in Atherton open and close all by themselves.

An on-campus location Taressa Toto said scared her is the basement of the Walker Building — which she said has no cell service.

“Even in the daylight, there is no light down there,” Toto (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It’s super creepy.”