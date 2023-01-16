In the past few years, America has seen many efforts to increase ethnic, gender and sexual diversity in various settings.

Some students at Penn State’s Centre Stage said the theatre community has made great progress. However, they said they believe more work needs to be done to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in theatre.

Jordan Frank said he brought “a touch of humanity, realness and vulnerability” to the character Tom Collins in last semester’s production of “Rent.”

Frank (sophomore-musical theatre) said Black men in the musical theatre industry have to work three times harder than everyone around them.

“Musical theatre was once, and still is, a predominantly white industry,” he said.

According to Frank, he has to try to “reroute” casting directors to cast “a Black man in a position where a white man is usually shown” at auditions because many classic musicals feature white characters.

Frank said he’s still trying to navigate his position in an industry where there are few people like him. He said he plans to tackle all areas of the entertainment industry, not just “stage acting.”

“If there’s no representation, people like me can’t see what’s ahead,” he said.

Frank said he and his peers bring their personal experiences to the roles they portray on stage. He added that the backgrounds of audience members have an influence on how they view the show.

“That’s what makes theatre so beautiful,” he said. “Everyone brings something different.”

Valentine Pesola said there is a significant need for diversity behind the scenes as well as on stage.

“Design and technology can get really isolating since there are few other people of color and queer people in the program,” Pesola (junior-theatre design and technology) said.

Pesola said they start to feel a lot better when they merge with performers for technical rehearsal because there’s more diversity in that area, and it’s “refreshing.”

“When there’s at least one other person in the room who shares experiences with you, a lot of wonderful art can happen, and you feel safer to do it — at least from my perspective,” they said.

According to Pesola, as a queer Latinx person, they add perspective and correction to “inappropriate” and “one-sided” stereotypes often seen in theatre.

“From script to stage, there’s a lot of opportunity to put in diverse voices, and there’s a lot of removal of those voices,” Pesola said. “Sometimes we don’t have the population to support that, and I think it’s best to admit that.”

Carmella Manapat said she loved playing the role of Connie Wong in “A Chorus Line” during her sophomore year because she “related to her on a familial level.”

“I’m constantly pushing myself to make my parents proud, which is something that I think a lot of people of color go through,” Manapat (senior-musical theatre) said. “Once you emigrate here, this immigrant mindset kicks in, and Connie Wong had to deal with a lot of that.”

According to Manapat, theatre in America is “built on racism” and is “rooted in minstrelsy.” She said she believes that as a person of color, it’s her job to tell their stories the correct way.

“People of color are slowly making their way into the industry so we can have the opportunities to tell our stories, “ Manapat said.

She added that the industry has become more “respectful” and “aware” of the importance of character backgrounds. She recalled how the characters who belong to the Sharks gang in “West Side Story” are supposed to be Puerto Rican and were originally played by white people, but this issue is seen a lot less these days.

According to Manapat, diversity at Centre Stage has “grown immensely” since her freshman year.

“It’s awesome to do what you love with people who look like you and feel that you’re represented appropriately,” she said.

However, Manapat said it would be more beneficial to put on more productions where “blind casting” can be applied. She said this semester’s production of “Into the Woods” is a great example because the story doesn’t call for any characters to be a specific ethnicity.

Ryaan Farhadi said his most “impactful” experience at Centre Stage was being part of last semester’s production of “Rent,” where he played the role of Benny Coffin and performed with his best friends for the last time during his collegiate journey.

Farhadi (senior-musical theatre) said one of his reasons for coming to Penn State is because the faculty and student body within the musical theatre department “respects the POC experience.”

“My professors and John Simpkins, who runs the musical theatre department, make me feel valued for myself and my experience, and not tokenized, which is a big recurring problem for a lot of people of color in the industry,” he said.

Farhadi said he’s seen an “improvement” in the demographics of the department and an increased focus on positive connections between students and with faculty. However, he said he believes there’s still work to be done.

“It would be great as I leave this program to see the casting for the main stage shows consistently done in a more equitable fashion that allows students of color to bring their experiences to roles that have been done primarily by white people throughout history,” he said.

Farhadi said he’s “excited” to enter the world of professional theatre, which has “also gone through a lot of changes.”

Marlene Fernandez was elected head of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion branch of the School of Theatre’s Student Diversity Committee.

According to Fernandez (senior-musical theatre), the murder of George Floyd in spring 2020 was a “turning point” for the School of Theatre.

She said there was recently a “town hall meeting” for the entire School of Theatre where students and faculty held discussions about “race, diversity and equity, interdepartmental respect, body and mind” in breakout groups.

Fernandez said there’s a “special kind of feeling” when you get a role, because as a person of color, “you’re in a position where you get to represent” those who come from similar backgrounds as you.

However, Fernandez said she often feels “pigeonholed” as one of the only Latinx female-identifying students in the musical theatre program.

She said she’s “proud” of her performance as Mimi in last semester’s production of “Rent,” but she felt like she “had to take on the role” and would like to explore other types of roles that are separate from her identity.

Similar to Manapat, Fernandez said she wants to see the program put on more shows like “Into the Woods,” where the world is “magical” and “unreal,” so “race isn’t a key factor in the story.”

“Change is happening, but it’s slow and steady, and it’s happening more than it’s ever been,” Fernandez said.

According to the School of Theatre’s Associate Director for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Kikora Franklin, there has always been a diversity committee throughout her 20 years as a faculty member.

“I think that over the course of years, it’s had different functions, and it’s performed its functions in different ways according to the times and what it called for,” Franklin said.

She said in the past, the committee has performed as more “reactive,” and it’s currently working to be more “proactive.”

“In the past few years, the function and intention has been to really integrate ideas of equity, diversity, inclusion [and] belonging throughout all of the School of Theatre policies, practices, curriculum, et cetera,” Franklin said.

Similar to Fernandez, Franklin said the events of 2020 were a “turning point” for not only theatre programs across America but for the entire world. She said she “sees changes taking place.”

According to Franklin, it’s important to reflect on the results of 2020 in 2023. She said it would be “dangerous” to say that change is complete, as the world is currently “in the thick of trying to do better.”

“One thing I would like to point out is it’s tough to capsulize everything into the word ‘diversity,’” Franklin said. “In the midst of trying to do a lot of things, sometimes it doesn’t get it done, which is why we use it in conjunction with other words like equity, inclusion, justice [and] belonging.”

She said this collection of words is essential to the interconnectedness of “different human beings of different backgrounds” in ways that allow everyone to “work together, come together and learn together.”

According to School of Theatre Director Rick Lombardo, nearly 40% of the school’s newly hired faculty over the last few years are “BIPOC artists and scholars,” and there is “more than 50% representation of non-white authors” in core courses taken by all majors in the school.

Lombardo said “color-conscious” and “identity-conscious” casting policies have been instated, and students have the opportunity to submit anonymous proposals for show selection.

“Celebrating and promoting diversity both within the classroom and beyond is critically important for a variety of reasons, including reducing boundaries and barriers through our art,” he said.

Jimin Moon said playing the role of Michael in “Murder Ballad” during his junior year was “the best theatre experience” of his college experience.

According to Moon (senior-musical theatre), casting for this student lead production was gender expansive.

“It helped create a space that was very interesting and nuanced in the way we looked at relationships and dynamics without the heteronormativity in which the show could easily be viewed through,” he said.

Moon said leading male characters are often straight and hypermasculine, and because he’s a “queer man who sometimes expresses himself in a more feminine way,” that can sometimes affect the types of roles he plays.

According to Moon, there is little Asian representation in theatre.

He said the only two shows written and performed by Asian people, “KPOP” and “Allegiance,” were taken off of Broadway quickly because they weren’t selling enough tickets.

“‘KPOP’ for me was a massive deal and very exciting because I loved the idea of seeing Korean people on stage telling a story that was celebrating our identity but wasn’t all about our identity,” Moon said.

Moon said he believes there is “massive interest” from communities of color to see their stories being told, but financial disadvantages historically faced by people of color create a barrier.

“We need financial backing in order to get these communities into theatre in ways that would be beneficial not only to increase access to the arts, but also to give stories depicting people of color a chance to thrive,” Moon said.

Amirah Joy Lomax was the dance captain in last semester’s production of “Cabaret.” She also played the role of Lulu in the production.

Lomax (junior-musical theatre) said she fell in love with performing arts at a young age because her family is involved in the arts. Her father is a composer and drummer; her mother was a theatre minor in college, and her grandmother writes children’s music.

Growing up in the theatre community, Lomax said she felt overlooked, and when she was given roles, it felt like it was for the purpose of “checking off boxes” for diversity.

“I stopped feeling so much of that when I did a production of ‘Dreamgirls’ in high school,” she said. “I was in a room for the first time with Black theater-makers, dance teachers and vocalists.”

According to Lomax, many plays and musicals are based on “Eurocentric stories,” and more perspectives need to be brought in.

“Art imitates life, and life isn’t just white people,” Lomax said.

Lomax founded The J.O.Y Studio to educate and mentor youth from different ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds who are interested in performing arts.

“As a person of color, as a female-identifying person and as a queer person, there are so many things telling me ‘no,’” Lomax said. “I just want to show people like me that there is no reason why you can’t do anything you put your mind to.”

