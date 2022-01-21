Cooking or attempting to make food in the dorms can be beneficial or a challenge — sharing a dorm room and having limited access to kitchen appliances has made some Penn State students have differing experiences while making food in their dorms.

Abigail Chachoute said she has to stick with simpler foods that can be made with the appliances found and allowed in the dorms.

“Sandwiches, oatmeal and anything else that can be popped in a microwave is what I go for,” Chachoute (freshman-communications and business) said. “I usually only make breakfast in my dorm because I can make it while I’m getting ready rather than running to the dining hall and then trying to get to class.”

Chachoute said she hasn’t had any bad experiences yet and is encouraging other people to make easy meals.

“I don’t mind making my breakfast or lunch in my dorm, but if I were trying to make dinner, I would find it more challenging,” she said.

Solimar Rosales said she brings homemade food back to campus after breaks because her experience making food in the dorms has not been successful.

“I recently came back from winter break and made a lot of food and put it in tupperwares because I'm not used to making food in the dorms,” Rosales (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “We have a fridge and a microwave, and that is not really adequate. The most I could ever make successfully was coffee, that's about it.”

Rosales said her most memorable experience making food in her dorm involved a bagel with cream cheese.

“The last time I tried to make a bagel it was not good,” Rosales said. “The bagel left a lot of bed crumbs, and when I tried to spread cream cheese, it [became] a mess.”

Other students like Deep Harkhani said the utensils found in the kitchen of the residence halls offer limited cooking options for students who prepare food other than cookies or breakfast meals.

“Dining commons offer a very limited amount of food options when it comes to good vegetarian food, and when food prices go up, international students — like myself — do feel the need to use the kitchen in the dorms,” Harkhani (senior-computer science) said. “However, it is not very convenient to use the kitchen, since cooking good meals requires utensils that the housing doesn't offer us and for which we have to pay from our own pocket.”

Dealing with broken stoves and struggling with constant FixIt requests have been some of the problems that come with cooking inside the halls, Harkhani said.

Other students not cleaning the kitchen after eating is also an issue that students cooking in the dorms, like Harkhani, said they struggle with.

“Most of the time, I have to deal with unattended food and unclean utensils lying around, and housing does a very limited amount of work ensuring only that [the] kitchen is working,” Harkhani said.

Tapan Patoliya said he has prepared meals with no problem but prefers not to cook in the dorms because of how crowded it can get.

“My friends and I make some dishes that can easily be prepared like omelets and some Indian dishes,” Patoliya (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said. “But the kitchen we use in dorms is common for the halls, so most of the time there are people who are already in line — and I don't like to wait when I'm hungry.”

To save time, Patoliya said he usually prefers to make some ready-to-eat items that could be made in the microwaves found in every dorm.

Julia Hollowell said she remembers the first time she attempted to make breakfast in her dorm.

“I was making eggs one day, and after putting in the butter with the eggs, it just started popping so loudly that we thought it was going to explode in the microwave,” Hollowell (freshman-human development and family studies) said.

Hollowell said it's definitely fun to make simple foods, like Cup Noodles, and to experiment with food.

“I tried to make mug cakes,” Hollowell said. “Those were hard because they were very liquidy and not fun to clean up.”

Michael Corrigan has made a lot of ramen in the dorm and had a memorable experience making cookies with no utensils.

“Last semester at one point, my friends and I made cookies in the common oven with basically no materials at all,” Corrigan (freshman-supply chain management) said. “I managed to find this random parchment paper, we put the dough on, and it ended up not being too bad.”

Baking can be popular in the dorm kitchens, as Lauren Wolf said she also enjoys baking and does it at least once a month.

“I really like to bake downstairs and make cookies and cupcakes with friends,” Wolf (freshman-food science) said. “I also recently made salt and pepper chicken to add to my mac and cheese. [It] turned out very well.”

Wolf said she couldn’t bring ingredients or utensils from home and had to purchase all of them when she moved in.

“I actually got all of my stuff, like flour, sugar, butter, and I bought pans and stuff. I'm from Minnesota, so I can’t bring my stuff,” Wolf said. “I don't keep my stuff downstairs because I don't want people to take it.“

Wolf said she has had good experiences but would cook in the dorms more if Penn State would provide supplies.

“It would definitely be helpful if they had the utensils for us and cleaning supplies,” Wolf said. “But other than that, my experiences have been good.”