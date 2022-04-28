Coming to Penn State to pursue an undergraduate education, many students worry about their upcoming exams, Greek life functions and sports tournaments.

However, student-parents juggle their academics with raising a child — a feat that often poses financial burdens and added stressors.

To alleviate some of the anxieties impacting student-parents, student Beatrix Stickney decided the Penn State community needed a scholarship program to provide financial support and awareness for student-parents.

According to a 2019 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 25% of undergraduate students raise children while obtaining an education.

Student-parents noted financial hardships as an area of anxiety, “with their largest concern being the balance between the demands of school and those of their household,” the report said.

Stickney (sophomore-theatre design and technology) said she became involved with Students for Life Club at Penn State and the local Pregnancy Resource Clinic last year, which sparked her interest in the supportive services offered to student-parents in the local community.

Interested in increasing support on Penn State’s campus for these groups, Stickney said she applied for a “Standing With You” Fellowship through Students For Life of America, which is a “fellowship specifically for projects that support pregnant and parenting students on campus.”

After receiving the fellowship, Stickney said she struggled to decide what project to complete that would promote “long-term support” for student-parents because she felt there was “a lot of room for improvement at Penn State” and an array of directions she could have taken.

To help her understand how to best support the student-parent community, Stickney said she contacted those who she would be helping — student-parents directly — and asked for advice about how she could best help those in a similar situation.

Based on her interactions with student-parents on campus, Stickney said she decided to create a scholarship for student-parents.

“It feels like a sign that this is something I’m meant to be doing,” Stickney said. “Even [during] times where I feel like I’ve hit a dead end and feel like there’s nothing else to do, my mom would [recommend] another solution or to email a different person, and it would work out, and we would keep going forward.”

Stickney said she’s been coordinating with different departments at Penn State, like the Office of Student Affairs, to plan the timeline and other specifics regarding the scholarship.

As the fundraising efforts kick into gear, Stickney said she plans to use a variety of methods to raise funds for the scholarship, including Facebook marketing, club outreach and networking with local groups with an interest in supporting student-parents.

Stickney said she hopes the scholarship will help students in need and bring awareness to a group that’s hardly discussed during everyday conversations.

“For students that are pregnant here, know there’s a community here that’s supportive of that,” Stickney said. “For the population of students who are pregnant and parenting, know that there are people who see you and care about you and want to support you.”

Nathan Tack said he joined the scholarship’s fundraising team because he’s had an array of fundraising experiences from other extracurricular engagements and wants to help provide resources to student-parents who need them.

“The project is to create a scholarship for student-parents so that they are able to have the funds they need to remain in college while also parenting a child, and what led me to get involved is just learning that there isn’t a [specific] scholarship for students who are also parenting here,” Tack (junior-applied data sciences) said. “It seems to me that students who are parenting would have a really clear financial need.”

Tack said he didn’t realize how prevalent student-parenting was on college campuses until getting further involved in the scholarship fundraising process and talking with others about their experiences.

“[Student-parents] have a bunch of stuff on their plate and managing their time [between] taking care of a kid and also pursuing a degree and their educational goals at Penn State,” Tack said.

He said he “hopes” the scholarship can be made available “the sooner the better” and can cover “a good proportion” of a student’s tuition bill.

“Some students are in a great spot where their parents are giving them all the support they need, and that’s awesome,” Tack said. “But for those who are struggling for support, I hope it’s encouraging to know that there are people working to improve and help that network of resources.”

Although the scholarship is still in its planning and organizational phases, Tack said the team plans to complete direct door-to-door grassroots fundraising in order to spread awareness about the scholarship and raise monetary funds through community efforts.

Tack said he’s excited to work with Stickney, who started the project early in her college career, and wants to “hopefully add something to the project, hopefully something monetary.”

“You shouldn’t have to choose between raising a child and pursuing educational goals,” Tack said. “There’s definitely the resources to do both, and we’re just working to make sure those resources are available.”

Beyond monetary goals, Tack said he hopes the team’s efforts bring awareness within the Penn State community that student-parents exist and may need support to balance their academic and familial duties.

Olivia Davis is the president of the Pregnancy Resource Clinic at Penn State, which she said is a student organization whose mission is to “educate, encourage and empower men and women to make informed life choices, and that also includes supporting men and women who are parents on campus.”

Davis (junior-nursing) said she became involved with the scholarship efforts because it aims to support student-parents, aligning with the mission of PRC and her interests.

“It’s really important that Penn State provides support for parents [and] that the community [works] to reduce the stigma that comes with [student-parenting] because we should all support and love each other no matter what,” Davis said.

Davis said she hopes PRC can help raise both awareness and funds for the scholarship in the coming months and academic year to further support parents in the Penn State community.

“We want to support men and women during this time because I can’t imagine [how] difficult that can be to juggle taking care of a baby and doing schoolwork and paying for all of that on top of it,” Davis said.

“If we can do anything to help in any way, and [if we can] show love in any way, I think financial assistance is a great way to do that — to take off that burden — whether they need help with tuition or even to lessen the cost of diapers. Anything they need.”

