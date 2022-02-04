With the temperatures dropping low, many enjoy staying indoors and watching their favorite movies and TV shows. If this sounds like you, here’s a list of movies that are perfect to watch on a cold winter day.

“The Revenant”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning film is one of the best films to watch during the cold weather. Based on Michael Punke’s novel of the same name, it tells the story of Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a frontiersman in 1823 in what is now the Dakotas, who is betrayed by a member of his hunting team (Tom Hardy) and must survive in the cold wilderness of the American frontier.

The film is incredible. The decisions Iñárritu made to make this film as authentic as possible are extremely impressive. The lighting of the film is all natural, and the shooting occurred in freezing cold temperatures. Many crew members dropped out of the production at one point or another due to the conditions. DiCaprio said, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, parts of the production were “some of the more difficult things I’ve ever had to do.”

This film ended DiCaprio’s cold streak at the Academy Awards of losing Best Actor nominations. He won his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Glass. Iñárritu also won his second Academy Award for Best Director for the film, and he deserved it.

The film is beautifully directed. Iñárritu is able to elicit phenomenal performances from DiCaprio and Hardy, who both deliver some of their best performances yet. His dedication to the realism of the film is something to be commended. If you’re into films about wilderness survival, this is a film to watch.

“The Thing” (1982)

John Carpenter’s iconic sci-fi film is another perfect movie to watch in the midst of the cold weather. The film tells the story of a group of researchers in Antarctica who encounter a creature that has the ability to shapeshift into other organisms. The film consists of the crew trying to figure out who among them is actually themselves and not the “Thing” imitating a crewmate.

Carpenter is one of the best sci-fi/horror directors of all time, and this film is just one example of his genius. The film confines the audience to a limited space in the Antarctica research base, and the suspense is only increased by the paranoia among the crew members over which of them is the Thing.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The film stars Kurt Russell as a helicopter pilot at the base who is among the crew members and delivers a great performance. Russell has collaborated with Carpenter on other films like “Escape from New York,” and this film is probably their best together.

The special effects in this film are also great. The true form of the creature was something critics heralded upon the film’s initial release. $1.5 million of the film’s $15 million budget was used for the creation of the creature. This portion of the budget was put to good use.

If you are into horror films involved with the cold, this is one you should check out.

“The Shining”

One of my favorite films of all time is another great one to watch in the cold. Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1980 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is one that cannot be missed during the winter months — especially if you’re into horror films.

The film is about Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), an author who moves to a ski resort in Colorado for the winter along with his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son (Danny Lloyd). Once they arrive, Jack begins to lose his sanity and sees what may or may not be ghosts in the hotel, causing him to put his wife and son through a living nightmare.

This film has been called the greatest horror film of all time by several film critics — and for good reason. Like “The Thing,” it’s claustrophobic and puts you in the shoes of the mother and son of Torrance who are trapped in a dangerous and scary situation. The heavy snow from the Colorado winter only makes the situation worse.

All of the performances in the film are great. Nicholson delivers probably his best of his career, Lloyd does great for a young actor, but Duvall might be my favorite part of the film. Her performance really sells the role of a woman who is under duress and is trapped in a bad relationship.

Check this film out. It’s a classic.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

“Fargo” (1996)

Joel and Ethan Coens’ classic black comedy is another must-see for the cold weather.

The film tells the story of Jerry Lundergaard (William H. Macy), a car salesman in Minneapolis, who hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stromare) to kidnap his wife to get a ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. However, things go awry and the entire plan falls apart when the two thugs kill a state trooper, prompting a police officer in Brainerd, Minnesota, (Frances McDormand) to start investigating the crime.

This film is great. The Coen brothers wrote one of the most unique and funny scripts ever for this film. The quirkiness of the dialogue and the performances combined with the dark situations of the film create one of the best black comedy films of all time.

McDormand gives one of the best performances by an actress ever. She, like many of the characters in the film, talks with the “Minnesota nice” accent and gives a quirky, yet serious performance. She won an Academy Award for it in 1997.

This film is another must-watch.

“Snowpiercer”

Last but not least, we have a film from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho.

The film shows a post-apocalyptic future where most of humanity is confined to living on a train that circles the snow-covered world. The lower class citizens of humanity are in the cars near the back and live in terrible living conditions, while the upper class citizens are seated in the front in luxury. Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) leads a resistance of people from the back cars to take over the engine of the train and improve their living conditions.

This film is phenomenal. Joon-ho builds an interesting world in this film. The contrast between the crammed and dirty back cars where the lower class live and the luxurious front cars where the upper class live provides an interesting commentary on class structure.

This is another perfect film to watch in the cold. Watch it if you get the chance.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT