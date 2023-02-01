Shakespeare lovers at Penn State gather weekly at Statespeare’s meetings for member-led discussions and presentations, improvised readings and preparation for an end-of-semester production.

Penn State 2022 graduate Ellen Poplavska and current student John Barton co-founded Statespeare in fall 2020.

According to Poplavska, Statespeare was not her first experience creating a Shakespeare society. While she was in high school, she co-founded The Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh.

She and Barton (senior-nuclear engineering) were inspired to create something similar at Penn State to bring together a niche group of students like themselves.

“[Penn State] didn’t have a Shakespeare [or] early modern historical drama group,” Poplavska said. “There’s a very particular and very special group of people that come together for this sort of thing.”

Rosemary Casciato, a social media chair for Statespeare, called the organization a space for “Shakespeare nerds” to hang out and have fun.

“Shakespeare is this wonderful intersection of literature nerds, theatre nerds and history nerds,” Mary Rose Valentine said.

According to Valentine (senior-theatre studies and comparative literature), weekly meetings include a presentation given by a member, which then initiates a group discussion for the latter part of the meeting.

She said past presentation topics have included dramaturgy, adaptations of Shakespeare and Shakespearean sonnets.

Valentine said the group also does an unrehearsed reading “for fun” once or twice a semester without an audience, where characters are assigned among the group.

According to Casciato (senior-advertising and public relations), the group has discussed works such as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

She said weekly meetings have introduced her to works she didn’t even know existed.

She said she loves “Twelfth Night” for its “comedic bits” and the “gender screwyness of it all.”

Valentine directed and choreographed Statespeare’s first-ever production of “Twelfth Night” outside of the Palmer Museum of Art during the spring 2022 semester.

Poplavska said Statespeare’s adaptation put a “‘Mamma Mia’ twist” on the original play, making it “a jukebox musical of ABBA songs.”

“Shakespeare is a 400-year-old British man, and a lot of his plays reflect his perspective from that time,” Valentine said. “Our goal is not to uphold those perspectives but to welcome new ones.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

According to Barton, the setting outside of the Palmer Museum contributed to a “dynamic sort of stage” and gave the organization exposure, as audience membership was often unplanned, with students stopping to watch as they walked by.

Poplavska said another Shakespeare group performed “Twelfth Night” in that exact space around two decades ago, and Valentine chose that space to “honor” that.

“Productions have been more creative and outside of the box than I anticipated,” Poplavska said.

Statespeare’s president, Arushi Grover, said Statespeare is an “experimental” organization.

Last semester, members put on an “interactive haunted house experience,” including a 25-minute adaptation of “Macbeth” in the Willard Building.

According to Grover (junior-English), the organization is currently working on this semester’s production of “Julius Caesar.”

Grover said the adaptation will engage with “ancient and contemporary queer culture.”

“A lot of the theatre orgs on campus are really hard to get into,” Valentine said. “You have to be with them for a certain amount of time before you can hope to be cast in a show, and they expect a certain amount of experience from high school.”

She also said Statespeare is “working really hard” to ensure that “anybody at any level” can participate in all aspects of the club.

“I love being part of it,” Casciato said. “It’s nice to be around fellow English nerds.”

According to Grover, the organization creates “a sense of community” and promotes “artistic expression.”

Grover said she hopes to have a career in dramaturgy, which involves the “text, context and meaning” of a production.

“Luckily, because I am part of this club, I can further hone my skills in Shakespearan dramaturgy specifically,” she said.

Barton said that “like most club founders,” he’s excited to see underclassmen take leadership positions in the organization so it can “live on” after his graduation.

According to Grover, membership has grown since the club’s founding, and the organization has transitioned from virtual meetings to in-person meetings as the pandemic has slowed down.

“It’s been really great to see [Statespeare] surviving and thriving,” Poplavska said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students talk about what beauty means to them They say “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” but what are the definitions and perception…