The State Theatre announced it will bring back "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The theater has partnered with local bar, Chumley’s, to provide seasonal cocktails and a themed dinner at 6 p.m. before the film's showing, according to a State Theatre release.

Traditional callouts are encouraged during the show, however, the use of props will be prohibited, the release said.

The theater said tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the its website, and masks are required.

