Duck Donuts will host five days of celebrations to commemorate its reopening, beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 1. The State College donut shop experienced setbacks due to the pandemic — as well as due to other staffing issues and ownership changes — but is ready to officially reenter the community next week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 1 and will be followed by a free office catering package raffle drawing for all attending guests.

Duck Donuts’ “Five Days of Fun” will also include free donut giveaways, activities for kids and PSU student prizes. The festivities will close out with a food truck “fiesta” on Sept. 5, with proceeds donated to benefit THON.

In addition, Duck Donuts will begin its monthlong, franchise-wide “Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program Campaign” to raise money for families who are fighting childhood cancer.

