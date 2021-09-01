The Duck Donuts located in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza reopened its doors to the people of State College with an indoor ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The location is owned by three couples: John and Sherry Forney, Donna and Scott Rhodes and Barb and Greg White.

Greg said the conditions of this fall were an optimal time to reopen the location.

“We haven't really had the opportunity to be 100% moving forward with [opening] until students all [came] back,” Greg said. “So it was the right time to do a reopening.”

John echoed Greg's sentiment.

“We bought the place back in December of last year, and there were a number of things we couldn't do with the COVID shut down,” John said. “So now with the students back, we figured we would have a grand reopening.”

John said Duck Donuts is a great location for patrons looking to have their donuts made fresh and with their own customizations.

“You can walk up and tell [the bakers] the donut you want, the toppings you want, the drizzle you want on it, and they make them,” John said. “The kids have a ball with it because they want gummy worms on it or sprinkles.”

Other offerings John talked about included ice cream sundaes and milkshakes made with Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream topped with donut pieces.

Irene Miller Wetzel, vice president of Centre County’s Chamber of Business and Industry, gave a celebratory speech before the ribbon was cut.

Miller Wetzel said she is excited about the location’s reopening and the service it will provide the people of State College.

“It's a great addition to the local economy,” Miller Wetzel said. “So it's a great [store] whether you're looking for a date idea or something fun to take back to the office or just [to] take a wonderful walk around town and stop in for a quick drink.”

Greg said Duck Donuts is currently open to hiring students and general members of the public.

“We are always looking for some good people,” Greg said. “We have to fill [hours] with students, [and] we need some shift leads.”

Duck Donuts will now open at 8 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and at 7 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

