3 Dots Downtown, in collaboration with Gorinto Productions, will host a "Monthly Dance Party" series at 137 E. Beaver Ave. beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., according to a release from Gorinto Productions.

Gorinto Productions, a locally-based arts and music programming initiative, will present a "consistent top-tier event" each month throughout the year, according to the release.

The Dance Parties aim to build community engagement, positivity and inclusivity in its "celebration of mental health, social connection and the arts," according to the release.

This alcohol-free series features State College’s SoBar, a mobile bar offering Keystone Cultures Kombucha and craft mocktails, according to the release.

With the atmosphere of a DJ dance party, according to the release, Gorinto Productions’ dance floor will include DJs and visitors from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metro areas.

On Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. the series will feature Berlin, Germany-based DJ Jus-Ed, who was motivated by the “family approach” of the series, according to the release.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains …