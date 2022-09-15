3 Dots Downtown is in the running for The Levitt AMP (Your City) Grant Awards, according to a release.

This multi-year grant of $90K, will “bring three years of free live music to downtown State College,” according to the release.

The grant is supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, described as "a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces," according to the release.

State College is currently listed as one of 36 cities in the grant competition, according to the grant's website, and 3 Dots Downtown is encouraging individuals to vote for their proposal on the Levitt Foundation website.

Voting concludes Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. and is limited to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, according to the grant's website. The winner will be announced on Nov. 15.

If awarded, State College will host the music series as soon as 2023 in Sidney Friedman Parklet, according to the release.

3 Dots Downtown said in the release to “spread the word to family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors” to “rally the community to vote.”

