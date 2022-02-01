Walking into the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, one can’t help but sense its historic and cultural significance.

From the vintage design of its interior, to its lavish exhibits showcasing art from around the globe, the museum has become a refuge for art in Centre County.

A short drive or bus ride away lies a similar creative shelter. The Makery, a collective of creatives who lead classes and events in downtown State College, has cultivated hands-on experiences for members of the local community to partake in for 10 years. Its range of artistic activities has made The Makery a staple with amateur and professional creatives alike.

Though once separated by geographical limitations, the two organizations have come together to provide an all new experience — The Makery at Bellefonte Art Museum.

Opened in January, this new space provides “self-led art and craft experiences for children and their families that reflect the museum’s exhibits,” according to The Makery Founder and Director Amy Frank.

The Makery’s newest location evolved from an initial collaboration with the museum during its annual summer “Imagination Celebration” event, which involves special interactive exhibits and an array of hands-on activities for community members.

After receiving an invitation from the museum to participate in its 2021 Imagination Celebration, The Makery took over two of the museum’s galleries and created unique interactive exhibits.

This collaboration became the starting point for an “exciting” new project, Frank said.

Though the museum had a designated room for children’s activities, it wasn’t able to provide a fully thought-out experience that could reflect its main exhibits, according to the museum’s Deputy Director Lori Fisher.

“When the summer ended, we already started talking about, ‘How can we make this a more permanent partnership?’” Fisher said. “So, [the museum and The Makery] both kind of went our separate ways and said, ‘You know, let's think about it, we'll regroup.’”

After some time had passed, Fisher said she thought of how the museum’s children’s program had gone dormant. That’s when the museum decided to reach out again to The Makery with an invitation for a new collaboration.

And when it accepted the museum’s offer, The Makery came in and completely transformed the space, Fisher said.

Now re-renovated, the new room offers a creative energy that is only comparable to The Makery’s main space.

Fisher said Lisa Cousins, an instructor and visual design coordinator for The Makery, took over the interior designing of the sister space.

Starting with a few drawings, Cousins said her vision for a bright and effervescent space soon came to life.

The walls are covered with unique pieces of artwork and hanging lights. Tables and bins filled with art supplies line the perimeter. And a large chandelier decorated with an assortment of flowers, beads and other knick-knacks hangs in the middle of the room above a large, round table.

The room also features an entire chalk wall where kids can write and draw to their heart's content.

Having the opportunity to create a sister space that expands The Makery’s mission of providing joy and delight to local communities was a “joyous” experience, Cousins said.

“I've seen in my own life, and my children's life, how art has helped them get through some really tough times,” Cousins said. “Just having that outlet — it's healing. And we need more of that in our world right now.”

The main purpose of the room, Fisher said, is to provide an opportunity for children to make art that is reflective of the museum’s main exhibit, which currently hosts traditional African clothing and wearable art.

To reflect the exhibit, Frank said The Makery created a self-led project where children can weave their own Ghanaian-inspired Kente clothes out of paper and fabric scraps. She said every piece of colored fabric has its own meaning, giving the project an additional layer of significance.

Because it’s self-led, Frank said families visiting the museum are able to come into the space at any time during the museum's operating hours — noon to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday — and participate in the project. Though there is no instructor permanently located in the space, clear and easy-to-understand instructions are located throughout the room so anyone is able to participate, she said.

Going forward, Frank said the goal is to cycle out these projects alongside the museum’s exhibits, continuously creating new projects that are reflective of whatever art is on display.

Having opportunities to engage with art in a physical way can open doors for children to want to continue learning about various cultures, Fisher said. When children can create art that reflects the museum’s own exhibits, Fisher said, they have the chance to take home works of art themselves.

“It's important to do something physically because you can come in and visually see the exhibit, but then you could walk out and maybe not really think about it again,” Fisher said. “But to… do something physically related to the exhibit, take it home with you and hang it on your refrigerator — it’s always kind of there for you to continue thinking about it and learning more about the process, about the people, about the culture, the area, everything.”