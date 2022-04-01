To State College locals, 3 Dots Downtown is a staple for an inclusive experience. From hosting minoritized artists to having engaging, hands-on events, 3 Dots was one of the 92 applicants that received a PA SHARP, or Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, grant from PA Humanities for recovery and growth.

Two months later, the 3 Dots staff devised plans for funds and measured current programming progress.

Out of the $1.4 million total for grants, applicants could request anywhere between $5,000-20,000. 3 Dots received $16,000.

PA Humanities Senior Director Dawn Byers said the decision to give only 80% of what applicants requested aims to maximize the number of grantees.

“We wanted to spread the money throughout the state to a lot of organizations instead of just giving it to a couple,” she said. “So everyone who asked for $20k, we ended up giving them $16k. And that way, we were able to include more grantees.”

The list of grantees spotlights various cultural institutions and centers, ranging from people of color-serving organizations to museums and libraries across the state.

Erica Quinn, director of 3 Dots, said there were two different parts — operational and programming — in 3 Dots’ plan to use the money.

“In terms of operational, we were able to render that money in combination with some other funding that we received to hire an assistant director,” Quinn said.

The brand new position would help execute the programming within 3 Dots’ initiative of equity and justice, according to Quinn. She said it was something 3 Dots “did right away” after receiving the grant.

Justin Dorsey, 3 Dots’ new assistant director, is a “great addition to the team,” Quinn said.

“He really hit the ground running,” she said.

Regarding the programming half of the dual-functioned plan, Dorsey said he plans to fund social justice programs throughout the year.

“Our Cultural Catalyst program is a means by which we engage with donors,” Dorsey said. “ We seek out donors to specifically fund events relative to those pillars [of social justice and equity].”

An example of 3 Dots’ programming efforts to amplify the voices of marginalized groups is being a “point of operation” for organizations that don’t have a physical location and fostering crucial conversations.

“We regularly serve as an outpost for groups like the 3/20 Coalition or the Centre LGBTQA Support Network,” Quinn said. “In the fall, we’re [putting] together a critical conversation about race and a listening series where people in the community can speak with each other [and] have these critical conversations.”

Quinn said 3 Dots strives to provide “homey” vibes and “living room conversations” for people to create meaningful connections with one another.

“As a community space, we are a barrier-free, nonjudgmental place where lots of different people, who maybe don’t feel comfortable in other areas, feel really comfortable here,” Quinn said. “They feel kind of like it’s their home.”

Byers said she agrees with 3 Dots and its vision, deeming it “a fantastic organization.”

“They provide service for [State College] that is open and inclusive and really celebrates the human spirit,” Byers said. “We were thrilled they applied, and we were happy that we’re able to give them the money to continue their work.”