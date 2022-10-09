Students and State College residents from different backgrounds participated in the celebration of Latin American cultures at the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival.

The event took place on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

Live music was played at the festival, featuring popular songs from Latin American countries. There were also live dance performances and a live Zumba class.

“It brings life, it brings vibrancy,'' Gabriel Gamboa (sophomore-accounting) said. “I feel like learning about other cultures is very integral to being more of a complete person because if you know more about the world, then you know more about how to deal with other people and how to be a better person in general.”

State College resident Ruth Chona, who sells embroidery online and on social media, moved to State College from Colombia two years ago. Chona was one of the many vendors who participated in the festival.

“I thought I was going to be the only one from Colombia here, and then you realize it's a bunch of people from Colombia, from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Brazil,” Chona said. "That is just amazing to find a little part of your home here.”

When the Happy Valley Latin Festival was first organized last year, the main sponsor was Venezuelan restaurant Juana’s, according to restaurant owners Ady Martinez and Hugo Romero.

In addition to being the manager of Juana’s, Martinez is also a singer and performed live on stage during the festival.

“The idea is to showcase the traditions of the Latin American people,” Romero said. “That’s why we decided to do this during the Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Romero said that this year had more sponsors, and that the goal of getting even more sponsorships in the future to register the festival as a non-profit organization is “in the works.”

The Happy Valley Latin Festival was organized by members of the community, including other restaurant owners, vendors and Penn State faculty — including Sandra Gonzalez De Del Pilar, a communications manager for the Office of the Bursar.

“The main person that came up with the idea is Ady Martinez,” Del Pilar said. “This is a committee composed [of] community members that wanted to do this, and hopefully it’s something that becomes an [annual] thing.”

Jessica Velez-Aviles was selling art by a local artist during the event.

“Everything that we collect goes directly to different non-profit organizations back in Puerto Rico and also the [Dominican Republic], because they also got hit by Hurricane Fiona,” Velez-Aviles (graduate-Hispanic linguistics) said.

Velez-Aviles is also the president of Boricua Grads, a graduate student organization that works to unite and support Penn State students from Puerto Rico.

She talked about the impact this has on the students, particularly ones of Latin American backgrounds.

“We participated last year too, and I just think it’s very important to have this kind of event that unites and supports Latino cultures, because there [are] a lot of Latino students at Penn State, also faculty,” Velez-Aviles said. “It just feels really good to have a little bit of representation.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT